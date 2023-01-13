Juke Box Jungle: 2023-01-13

  1. Jeff Beck / Johnny Depp – Midnight Walker
  2. Hot Chicks – Fox
  3. Osibisa – Akwaaba
  4. Robyn Hitchcock – Noirer Than Noir
  5. Amber Sheen – You’re Not Mine
  6. The Chills – Pink Frost
  7. Nina Hagen with Denis Kucinich – Atomwaffensperrvertrag
  8. Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
  9. Georgia Germein – Puppet
  10. Destinizia – Terrified
  11. Adam Cirillo – Spanish Desert
  12. The Chevelles – Murder On Her Mind
  13. Flogging Molly – The Parting Wave
  14. Arctic Monkeys – Mr Schwartz
  15. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Moose Pirate Invasion
  16. The Ghouls – I Am No One
  17. The Good Minus – Laughing Full Steam
  18. Martin Frawley – Lo & Behold
  19. Kate Ceberano – See Right Through
  20. Bjork featuring Sindri Eldon – Ancestress
  21. Beyonce’s Fiances – Christopher Walken Christopher Running
  22. Iggy Pop – Modern Day Ripoff
  23. Chuck Berry – Downbound Train
  24. The Coffins – Terry
  25. Jeff Beck / Johnny Depp – The Death And Resurrection Show
  26. The Breeders – Invisible Man
  27. Yo La Tengo – Fancy
  28. The Killjoys – Trains & Rocks & Riverbeds
  29. Hi-Revving Tongues – Make Yourself At Home
  30. Superorganism – Flying
  31. The Cardigans – Drip Drop Teardrop
  32. The Beths – When You Know You Know
