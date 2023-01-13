Juke Box Jungle: 2023-01-13

- Jeff Beck / Johnny Depp – Midnight Walker
- Hot Chicks – Fox
- Osibisa – Akwaaba
- Robyn Hitchcock – Noirer Than Noir
- Amber Sheen – You’re Not Mine
- The Chills – Pink Frost
- Nina Hagen with Denis Kucinich – Atomwaffensperrvertrag
- Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
- Georgia Germein – Puppet
- Destinizia – Terrified
- Adam Cirillo – Spanish Desert
- The Chevelles – Murder On Her Mind
- Flogging Molly – The Parting Wave
- Arctic Monkeys – Mr Schwartz
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Moose Pirate Invasion
- The Ghouls – I Am No One
- The Good Minus – Laughing Full Steam
- Martin Frawley – Lo & Behold
- Kate Ceberano – See Right Through
- Bjork featuring Sindri Eldon – Ancestress
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Christopher Walken Christopher Running
- Iggy Pop – Modern Day Ripoff
- Chuck Berry – Downbound Train
- The Coffins – Terry
- Jeff Beck / Johnny Depp – The Death And Resurrection Show
- The Breeders – Invisible Man
- Yo La Tengo – Fancy
- The Killjoys – Trains & Rocks & Riverbeds
- Hi-Revving Tongues – Make Yourself At Home
- Superorganism – Flying
- The Cardigans – Drip Drop Teardrop
- The Beths – When You Know You Know
