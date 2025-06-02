It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-06-02

  1. The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night
  2. The Electric Prunes – You’ve Never Had It Better
  3. The Electric Prunes – Get Me to the World On Time
  4. Thee Antonio Three – Scream Brackenstein Scream
  5. La Fraction – Aussi Long Sera le Chemin
  6. The Hard-Ons with Jerry A. – You Won’t Shut Up
  7. The Dum Dum Boys – Real Cool Trash
  8. The Almighty Devildogs – Contos de Cripta
  9. Rocket Science – Sex Call
  10. The Real Kids – Do the Boob
  11. The Neatbeats – She Said Yeah
  12. The Bad News – No Place to Go
  13. Autobahn – Stellar
  14. Los Shakes – Amane dos Veces
  15. Dalida – Je Préfère Naturellement
  16. Sandy Sarjent – Can’t Stop the Want
  17. Pussy Cat – Vive La Mariée
  18. Les Blousons Noirs – Hey Pony
  19. Jacques Dutronc – Et Moi, et Moi, et Moi
  20. Marta Baizan – Ven Con Nosotros
  21. Zouzou – Ne Cherche Pas
  22. Simiao – Wasati Walomu
  23. Ola & Janglers – How Come
  24. Caetano Veloso – Quero Justo
  25. Les Rita Pavone – Eva
  26. Les Rita Mitsouko – Someone to Love
  27. Garotas Suecas – Me Erra
  28. Lewis Furey – Cleanup Time
  29. Munehiro Narita – You Keep Me Hangin’ On
  30. November – En Annan Värld
  31. The She Trinity – Climb That Tree
  32. Boris – Old Projector
  33. Årabrot – The Wheel Is Turning Full Circle
  34. Boredoms – Nice B-O-R-E Guy
  35. Mohama Saz – Vijam
  36. Christine 23 Onna – Moon Over
