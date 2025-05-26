It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2025

  1. Clowns of Decadence – Decadent Days
  2. High Tide – Nowhere
  3. Vice Versa – Chainsaw Pop
  4. The Units – Bug Boy
  5. Pyrolator – Fricandel Speciaal (Gaat Swingen)
  6. Squishy Squid – Beat
  7. Portion Control – Abbodabbo
  8. Comus – Diana
  9. Steeleye Span – Prince Charlie Stewart
  10. Elektric Music – TV
  11. 加藤和彦 (Kazuhiko Kato) – アーサー博士の人力ヒコーキ (Arthur Hakase no Jinriki Hikouki)
  12. Cromagnon – Caledonia
  13. The Deviants – I’m Coming Home
  14. Pearls Before Swine – Playmate
  15. Kevin Ayers – When Your Parents Go to Sleep
  16. Cosmic Overdose – Ruta Nummer 1
  17. Osamu Kitajima – Tengu: A Long-Nosed Goblin
  18. The Flowers of Hell – Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft
  19. Cos – Viva Boma (Document Ramené de Koekelberg)
  20. Univers Zero – Warrior
  21. Masonna – Love
  22. Tim Maia – Rational Culture
