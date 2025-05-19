It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2025

  1. Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – The Message
  2. Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – Psycho Contact – Part Three –
  3. Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Only a Matter of Time
  4. Alvilda – Chômage
  5. Hubble Bubble – Freaks… Out!
  6. Jet Black – Trigger
  7. Ivan Julian & Capsula – The Waves
  8. L’Épée – Ghost Rider
  9. Dogs – ’79 (I’ve Lost My Mind In…)
  10. Jupiter V – Supersonic Hero
  11. Dukes On LSD – I See the News
  12. Antonio Three – Young Baaad Action Time
  13. Lie Detectors – Pinchalo!
  14. Las Robertas – Not Enough
  15. Fosa – Desaparecer
  16. Fleur – Tu Mens
  17. The Last Drive – The Wave
  18. Vuelveteloca – Shakers
  19. Bordge – Follow the Swarms
  20. Black Mammoth – Here I Am
  21. Årabrot – Another Hallucinatory Dream
  22. Socrates Drank the Conium – Something In the Air
  23. The Strange Moon – Things Come From Underground
  24. Pappo’s Blues – Gris y Amarillo
  25. Billy Bond y la Pesada del Rock and Roll – Verdes Prados
  26. Bar de Monjas – Hot Rail
  27. Dope Purple – New Man
  28. SHADE – Quicksand
  29. Siksa – Odpowiedzialność II (G.Y.L.)
  30. Null – Telesma Sicut Dei
