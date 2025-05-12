It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2025

  1. The Victims – Television Addict
  2. The Geeks – There Is No Way Out
  3. The Geeks – I Like Iggy Pop
  4. The Victims – I Understand
  5. The Victims – Everynite
  6. The Scientists – Shake (Together Tonight)
  7. The Scientists – Dropout
  8. The Scientists – It’s For Real
  9. Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s All) Turn On
  10. Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
  11. Hoodoo Gurus – Tojo
  12. The Beasts of Bourbon – The Day Marty Robbins Died
  13. The Beasts of Bourbon – Ten Wheels For Jesus
  14. The Beasts of Bourbon – Door to Your Soul
  15. The Beasts of Bourbon – You Let Me Down
  16. The Dubrovniks – Christine
  17. The Dubrovniks – Hernandoes Hideaway
  18. The Painkillers – Drunk On a Train
  19. The Painkillers – Cannonball
  20. Spencer P. Jones and the Nothing Butts – Don’t You Worry About Me
  21. Spencer P. Jones and the Nothing Butts – Conditions Apply
  22. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Garage
  23. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Can’t Get You Out of My Mind
  24. The Beasts – Everything Is a Lie
  25. The Beasts – Hanging With the Hound
  26. The Beasts – I Need Somebody
  27. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  28. Punter – Safe In the Bubble
  29. P.M.S. – Harassment
  30. Mourn – Marshall
  31. Skerries – Ain’t It Fun
  32. The Dick Dastardly’s – Fancy Punk
  33. Gasoline – Give Me Back My Wig
  34. The Aqua Barons – Jungle Calling
  35. New York Dolls – Jet Boy
