It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-05-05

- Wayne Kramer & the Lexington Arts Ensemble – Chasing a Fire Engine
- Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – No Star
- Dragons – Get Off of My Cloud
- Pom Poko – Birthday
- SADS – Tripper
- Blowers – Wasted On My Own
- Teengenerate – Midnight to Six Man
- Theee Bat – Batsville
- Fast Aggressive – Рабкоры (Rabkory)
- Ave Negra – Parásito
- The Jack Wood – Over Me
- Brood of Vipers – Psychedelic Web
- Los Indonesios – Can’t You Hear
- The Pleazers – Hurtin’ All Over
- Michel Polnareff – …Mais Encore
- Stella – Si Vous Connaissez Quelque Chose De Pire Que Qu’un Vampire Parlez M’en Toujours, Ça Pourra Peut-Être Me Faire Sourire
- Françoise Hardy – Viens
- The Feminine Complex – Time Slips By
- Erkin Koray – Mesafeler
- The Twilights – I Won’t Be the Same Without Her
- Warum Joe – L’Aigle Noir
- Dobri Isak – Sinoć Si Sanjao Da Si Pas
- Disciplina Kičme – Ti Znaš Da Tvoja Soba Ima Četiri Ugla
- Stratocastors – Architecture
- Wild West – Bottle
- The Fallacy – Painkiller
- Replikas – Panayır Günü
- Nyl – Dervishes
- Soixante Étages – Take a Map of the World
- Laibach – Love On the Beat
- The Dick Dastardly’s – Who’s Gotta Gun?
- Charlie & the Lesbians – Fuck You Up
- Cocaine Piss – Incest
- Cocaine Piss – Fuck This Shit
- Club de Surf – Sonic Death
- Oranssi Pazuzu – Kuulen Ääniä Maan Alta
- Mainliner – Solid Static
