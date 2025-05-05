It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-05-05

  1. Wayne Kramer & the Lexington Arts Ensemble – Chasing a Fire Engine
  2. Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – No Star
  3. Dragons – Get Off of My Cloud
  4. Pom Poko – Birthday
  5. SADS – Tripper
  6. Blowers – Wasted On My Own
  7. Teengenerate – Midnight to Six Man
  8. Theee Bat – Batsville
  9. Fast Aggressive – Рабкоры (Rabkory)
  10. Ave Negra – Parásito
  11. The Jack Wood – Over Me
  12. Brood of Vipers – Psychedelic Web
  13. Los Indonesios – Can’t You Hear
  14. The Pleazers – Hurtin’ All Over
  15. Michel Polnareff – …Mais Encore
  16. Stella – Si Vous Connaissez Quelque Chose De Pire Que Qu’un Vampire Parlez M’en Toujours, Ça Pourra Peut-Être Me Faire Sourire
  17. Françoise Hardy – Viens
  18. The Feminine Complex – Time Slips By
  19. Erkin Koray – Mesafeler
  20. The Twilights – I Won’t Be the Same Without Her
  21. Warum Joe – L’Aigle Noir
  22. Dobri Isak – Sinoć Si Sanjao Da Si Pas
  23. Disciplina Kičme – Ti Znaš Da Tvoja Soba Ima Četiri Ugla
  24. Stratocastors – Architecture
  25. Wild West – Bottle
  26. The Fallacy – Painkiller
  27. Replikas – Panayır Günü
  28. Nyl – Dervishes
  29. Soixante Étages – Take a Map of the World
  30. Laibach – Love On the Beat
  31. The Dick Dastardly’s – Who’s Gotta Gun?
  32. Charlie & the Lesbians – Fuck You Up
  33. Cocaine Piss – Incest
  34. Cocaine Piss – Fuck This Shit
  35. Club de Surf – Sonic Death
  36. Oranssi Pazuzu – Kuulen Ääniä Maan Alta
  37. Mainliner – Solid Static
