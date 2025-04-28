It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-28

April 28, 2025

  1. Pere Ubu – Heart of Darkness
  2. Pere Ubu – Real World
  3. Pere Ubu – Codex
  4. The Fadeaways – Midnight to Six Man
  5. Teengenerate – Just Head
  6. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Dust Bunny Ride On
  7. Гражданская Оборона (Grazhdanskaya Oborona) – Новогодняя (Novogodnyaya)
  8. Blunt – САНРАЙЗ (Sunrise)
  9. As Mercenárias – Pânico
  10. M.A.Z.E. – Court of Love
  11. Blowers – Civic Duty
  12. Catholic Spray – Beast In the Bushes
  13. Thee Dirty Rats – Spin the Wheel
  14. Meatbeaters – Name of the Father
  15. The Bambi Molesters – Avalanche
  16. Tiburona – Que Viene el Lobo
  17. The Stucks – New Race
  18. Akky Beer – track 1
  19. SHADE – Ashes
  20. Starfuckers – Cans
  21. The Golden Wet Fingers – Civilators
  22. Kuunatic – Disembodied Ternion
  23. Andrzej Korzyński – Tango
  24. Mick Medew and Ursula / The Institutionalist – Post-Punk Grandma
  25. She Past Away – Yanımda
  26. P-Model – I Am Only Your Model
  27. Palais Schaumberg – Kinder, der Tod
  28. Snapline – Yellow Cab
  29. Culturcide – Industrial Band
  30. Fire – Hey You
  31. Night Sun – Slush Pan Man
  32. Dug Dug’s – ¿Cuál Es Tu Nombre? (What’s Your Name?)
  33. Dragon – Patina
