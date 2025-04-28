It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-28

- Pere Ubu – Heart of Darkness
- Pere Ubu – Real World
- Pere Ubu – Codex
- The Fadeaways – Midnight to Six Man
- Teengenerate – Just Head
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Dust Bunny Ride On
- Гражданская Оборона (Grazhdanskaya Oborona) – Новогодняя (Novogodnyaya)
- Blunt – САНРАЙЗ (Sunrise)
- As Mercenárias – Pânico
- M.A.Z.E. – Court of Love
- Blowers – Civic Duty
- Catholic Spray – Beast In the Bushes
- Thee Dirty Rats – Spin the Wheel
- Meatbeaters – Name of the Father
- The Bambi Molesters – Avalanche
- Tiburona – Que Viene el Lobo
- The Stucks – New Race
- Akky Beer – track 1
- SHADE – Ashes
- Starfuckers – Cans
- The Golden Wet Fingers – Civilators
- Kuunatic – Disembodied Ternion
- Andrzej Korzyński – Tango
- Mick Medew and Ursula / The Institutionalist – Post-Punk Grandma
- She Past Away – Yanımda
- P-Model – I Am Only Your Model
- Palais Schaumberg – Kinder, der Tod
- Snapline – Yellow Cab
- Culturcide – Industrial Band
- Fire – Hey You
- Night Sun – Slush Pan Man
- Dug Dug’s – ¿Cuál Es Tu Nombre? (What’s Your Name?)
- Dragon – Patina
Reader's opinions