It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-21

  1. Blondie – Thin Line
  2. Blondie – Look Good In Blue
  3. Blondie – (Im Always Touched by Your) Presence, Dear
  4. Le Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
  5. Zulo – Vida de Crimen
  6. Nicfit – Fled
  7. Johnny and the Sicks – Shattered Echoes
  8. Turbonegro – War On the Terraces
  9. Supersnazz – No Excuse
  10. Mlinski Kamen – Stvoreno Za Nju
  11. Loši Dečki – Bilokad Bilode Bilokak
  12. Badass Mother Fuzzers – Don’t Give a Damn
  13. Gluecifer – Freeride
  14. The Famous Finks – Tijuana Sun
  15. Orfino – Surprise For You
  16. Vetty – Nicolas
  17. Sylvie Vartan – C’est a Deux Pas
  18. The Monkees – Daily Nightly
  19. The Strange Moon – Abduction
  20. SHADE – Reach
  21. Velatine – Till Death We Do Art
  22. Putan Club – Jandransko More
  23. Smallpox Confidential – Snout
  24. USER – Two-Way Radio
  25. The Institutionalist – Adjustment Disorder
  26. Julián Mayorga – La Muerte del Perro
  27. Shortparis – Страшно (Strashno)
  28. Gordan – The Bell Is Buzzing
  29. Killdozer – Conquistador
  30. 3/3 – とんでけ (Tondeke)
  31. Blood Quartet – Dragon Tree
