It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-21

- Blondie – Thin Line
- Blondie – Look Good In Blue
- Blondie – (Im Always Touched by Your) Presence, Dear
- Le Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
- Zulo – Vida de Crimen
- Nicfit – Fled
- Johnny and the Sicks – Shattered Echoes
- Turbonegro – War On the Terraces
- Supersnazz – No Excuse
- Mlinski Kamen – Stvoreno Za Nju
- Loši Dečki – Bilokad Bilode Bilokak
- Badass Mother Fuzzers – Don’t Give a Damn
- Gluecifer – Freeride
- The Famous Finks – Tijuana Sun
- Orfino – Surprise For You
- Vetty – Nicolas
- Sylvie Vartan – C’est a Deux Pas
- The Monkees – Daily Nightly
- The Strange Moon – Abduction
- SHADE – Reach
- Velatine – Till Death We Do Art
- Putan Club – Jandransko More
- Smallpox Confidential – Snout
- USER – Two-Way Radio
- The Institutionalist – Adjustment Disorder
- Julián Mayorga – La Muerte del Perro
- Shortparis – Страшно (Strashno)
- Gordan – The Bell Is Buzzing
- Killdozer – Conquistador
- 3/3 – とんでけ (Tondeke)
- Blood Quartet – Dragon Tree
