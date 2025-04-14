It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-14

  1. Turbonegro – I Will Never Die
  2. Turbonegro – Black Chrome
  3. Turbonegro – Nihil Sleighride
  4. Captain Hellfire & The Wretched Breatheren – All For Rum
  5. Bastard North – Fire It Up
  6. The Arturos – Zero To Hero
  7. The Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
  8. Wolfpack – Living Hell
  9. Electric Badger – The Mouse
  10. Suicide Country Hour – Kitty’s Song
  11. Wuss – Exploder
  12. Ratcatcher – We’re The Ugly Ones
  13. CULL The Band – Oslo Bloodbath Pt. II: I Don’t Care
  14. Haystacks Calhoon – Apparently
  15. Little Dagger – If I Want You
  16. Silkworm – Nerves
  17. Free Drinks – Fight The Wave
  18. Freegolf – Fire The Heart
  19. Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
  20. Colourblind – Learn To Be
  21. The Munch – Stills
  22. Ebop – Master Axeman
  23. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  24. The Genevieves – Parts
  25. The Fuss – Bee Song
  26. Superchunk – Bruised Lung
  27. Polvo – Tragic Carpet Ride
  28. Death Cab For Cutie – I Was Once A Loyal Lover
  29. Black Taj – Cold Comfort
