It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-14

- Turbonegro – I Will Never Die
- Turbonegro – Black Chrome
- Turbonegro – Nihil Sleighride
- Captain Hellfire & The Wretched Breatheren – All For Rum
- Bastard North – Fire It Up
- The Arturos – Zero To Hero
- The Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
- Wolfpack – Living Hell
- Electric Badger – The Mouse
- Suicide Country Hour – Kitty’s Song
- Wuss – Exploder
- Ratcatcher – We’re The Ugly Ones
- CULL The Band – Oslo Bloodbath Pt. II: I Don’t Care
- Haystacks Calhoon – Apparently
- Little Dagger – If I Want You
- Silkworm – Nerves
- Free Drinks – Fight The Wave
- Freegolf – Fire The Heart
- Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
- Colourblind – Learn To Be
- The Munch – Stills
- Ebop – Master Axeman
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Fuss – Bee Song
- Superchunk – Bruised Lung
- Polvo – Tragic Carpet Ride
- Death Cab For Cutie – I Was Once A Loyal Lover
- Black Taj – Cold Comfort
