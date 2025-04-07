It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-04-07

- Gang of Four – To Hell With Poverty
- The Makers – Leopard Print Sissy
- The Makers – Bust Out
- Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Otro Tipo de Diversión
- Alvilda – Vortex
- The Kliek – Who’ll Save My Soul
- Los Chicos – For a While
- Estrellas Locales – 220
- Blowers – I Hate You All the Time
- Los Explosivos – Lo Que Me Exita…!!!
- The Gories – There But For the Grace of God Go I
- Jesus Sister – Е.Е.Р.З.М.П.Ю.Т.К >:(
- Abwärts – Maschinenland
- Meatbeaters – Another Day
- Mad 3 – Guitar Hero
- Thee Kelly Muff – House of Rat
- The 5.6.7.8’s – Dance In the Avenue A
- Jackie & the Cedrics – Made In Japan
- Los Acidos – Ascensor
- 39 Clocks – Heat of Violence
- Ourself Beside Me – Medicine Girl
- 10 – Shu-Shu-Shu
- USER – Eldorado
- Smoked Salmon – Blame
- Putan Club – Kancer
- Chico Magnetic Band – We All Come and Go
- Love Live Life + One – Runnin’ Free
- Os Mutantes – Dia 36
- Speed, Glue & Shinki – Stoned Out of My Mind
- Blues Creation – Atomic Bombs Away
- High Rise – Outside Gentiles
- Masami Kawaguchi / Kim Salmon – Two and a Half Thousand Blues Licks In F# minor
