It's Always Rock'n'Roll: 2025-04-07

  1. Gang of Four – To Hell With Poverty
  2. The Makers – Leopard Print Sissy
  3. The Makers – Bust Out
  4. Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Otro Tipo de Diversión
  5. Alvilda – Vortex
  6. The Kliek – Who’ll Save My Soul
  7. Los Chicos – For a While
  8. Estrellas Locales – 220
  9. Blowers – I Hate You All the Time
  10. Los Explosivos – Lo Que Me Exita…!!!
  11. The Gories – There But For the Grace of God Go I
  12. Jesus Sister – Е.Е.Р.З.М.П.Ю.Т.К >:(
  13. Abwärts – Maschinenland
  14. Meatbeaters – Another Day
  15. Mad 3 – Guitar Hero
  16. Thee Kelly Muff – House of Rat
  17. The 5.6.7.8’s – Dance In the Avenue A
  18. Jackie & the Cedrics – Made In Japan
  19. Los Acidos – Ascensor
  20. 39 Clocks – Heat of Violence
  21. Ourself Beside Me – Medicine Girl
  22. 10 – Shu-Shu-Shu
  23. USER – Eldorado
  24. Smoked Salmon – Blame
  25. Putan Club – Kancer
  26. Chico Magnetic Band – We All Come and Go
  27. Love Live Life + One – Runnin’ Free
  28. Os Mutantes – Dia 36
  29. Speed, Glue & Shinki – Stoned Out of My Mind
  30. Blues Creation – Atomic Bombs Away
  31. High Rise – Outside Gentiles
  32. Masami Kawaguchi / Kim Salmon – Two and a Half Thousand Blues Licks In F# minor
