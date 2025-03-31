It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-03-31

- John Barry – Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd / Bond to Holland
- Sputniks – Second Glance
- The Twenty Second Sect – Hey Baby
- The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- The Twenty Second Sect – Ring My Bell
- The Standells – Try It
- The Standells – Riot On Sunset Strip
- The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White
- Tom Thumb – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Ruben y Sus Emociones – Mari y Juana
- Gal Costa – The Empty Boat
- The Feminine Complex – Run That Through Your Mind
- Liz Brady – Hey O Daddy O
- France Gall – Baby Pop
- Françoise Hardy – Ça A Raté
- April Byron – See You Sam
- Marcos Valle – Revolução Orgânica
- Roberto Carlos – Eu Sou Terrivel
- Les Jaguars – Solitude
- Names and Faces – The Killer
- Pantherman – You Are My Friend
- Spunky Spider – You Won’t Come
- La Strana Società – Vento Che Soffi
- House of Lilly – Turn Around
- Caroline Verdi – Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher
- Nicfit – Pits
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Why Do You Want to Shake?
- The Beasts of Bourbon – Ride On
- Neil Hamburger – Sounds of Laughter
- Los Punk Rockers – Pretty Vacant
- Frumpy – Morning
- Faust – Helinstor Shuffle
- Putan Club – Galoo Sahara Laleet el Aeed
