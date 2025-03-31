It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2025

  1. John Barry – Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd / Bond to Holland
  2. Sputniks – Second Glance
  3. The Twenty Second Sect – Hey Baby
  4. The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  5. The Twenty Second Sect – Ring My Bell
  6. The Standells – Try It
  7. The Standells – Riot On Sunset Strip
  8. The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White
  9. Tom Thumb – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  10. Ruben y Sus Emociones – Mari y Juana
  11. Gal Costa – The Empty Boat
  12. The Feminine Complex – Run That Through Your Mind
  13. Liz Brady – Hey O Daddy O
  14. France Gall – Baby Pop
  15. Françoise Hardy – Ça A Raté
  16. April Byron – See You Sam
  17. Marcos Valle – Revolução Orgânica
  18. Roberto Carlos – Eu Sou Terrivel
  19. Les Jaguars – Solitude
  20. Names and Faces – The Killer
  21. Pantherman – You Are My Friend
  22. Spunky Spider – You Won’t Come
  23. La Strana Società – Vento Che Soffi
  24. House of Lilly – Turn Around
  25. Caroline Verdi – Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher
  26. Nicfit – Pits
  27. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Why Do You Want to Shake?
  28. The Beasts of Bourbon – Ride On
  29. Neil Hamburger – Sounds of Laughter
  30. Los Punk Rockers – Pretty Vacant
  31. Frumpy – Morning
  32. Faust – Helinstor Shuffle
  33. Putan Club – Galoo Sahara Laleet el Aeed
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-31

Previous post

Powersurge: 2025-03-30

Current track

Title

Artist