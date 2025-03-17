It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-03-17

- 天井桟敷 (Tenjo Sajiki) – プロロオグ～レッツゴー・オーネット！(Prologue – Let’s Go Ornette!)
- 天井桟敷 (Tenjo Sajiki) – 母捨記 (Mother’s Abandonment)
- Buddhadatta – Buddha Bird
- The Continental Kids – Death Dive
- World Art Ground – Your Osu!
- Mommy the Peepshow – Cut
- Ni Hao! – 3.2.1.0!
- Llygod Ffyrnig – Sais
- Cerebros Exprimidos – Sentirme Bien
- Los Explosivos – Moscas Y Arañas
- Favoured State – It’s a Mess
- Zulo – Horas Vitales
- La Fraction – Tempêtes
- Les Clochards – Demokrati
- Érika Martins – Tudo Menos Música
- The Genbaku Onanies – Fallen Angels
- Dead Moon – Psychodelic Nightmare
- The Lollipop Shoppe – You Must Be a Witch
- The Weeds – It’s Your Time
- Marta Kubišová – Tak Dej Se K Nám A Projdem Svět
- Michele & Ses Wouaps – Dam-Dam
- Los Matermaticos – Me Atrapeste
- Boris – Les Paul Custom ’86
- Dead End – Devil Sleep
- Eternal Elysium – With Zero
- Bubble Bones – The Messenger
- L’Épée – Dreams
- Maher Shalal Hash Baz – Stone In the River
- The Strange Moon – Warp
- Gravel Samwidge – Whiskey Soaked Lips
- Amon Düül II – Deutsch Nepal
- Wrong Chicken – Иллюминаты (Illuminati)
- Gordan – The Bell Is Buzzing
- Paul Kidney Experience – The Move About Is All We Do
