It's Always Rock'n'Roll: 2025-03-17

  1. 天井桟敷 (Tenjo Sajiki) – プロロオグ～レッツゴー・オーネット！(Prologue – Let’s Go Ornette!)
  2. 天井桟敷 (Tenjo Sajiki) – 母捨記 (Mother’s Abandonment)
  3. Buddhadatta – Buddha Bird
  4. The Continental Kids – Death Dive
  5. World Art Ground – Your Osu!
  6. Mommy the Peepshow – Cut
  7. Ni Hao! – 3.2.1.0!
  8. Llygod Ffyrnig – Sais
  9. Cerebros Exprimidos – Sentirme Bien
  10. Los Explosivos – Moscas Y Arañas
  11. Favoured State – It’s a Mess
  12. Zulo – Horas Vitales
  13. La Fraction – Tempêtes
  14. Les Clochards – Demokrati
  15. Érika Martins – Tudo Menos Música
  16. The Genbaku Onanies – Fallen Angels
  17. Dead Moon – Psychodelic Nightmare
  18. The Lollipop Shoppe – You Must Be a Witch
  19. The Weeds – It’s Your Time
  20. Marta Kubišová – Tak Dej Se K Nám A Projdem Svět
  21. Michele & Ses Wouaps – Dam-Dam
  22. Los Matermaticos – Me Atrapeste
  23. Boris – Les Paul Custom ’86
  24. Dead End – Devil Sleep
  25. Eternal Elysium – With Zero
  26. Bubble Bones – The Messenger
  27. L’Épée – Dreams
  28. Maher Shalal Hash Baz – Stone In the River
  29. The Strange Moon – Warp
  30. Gravel Samwidge – Whiskey Soaked Lips
  31. Amon Düül II – Deutsch Nepal
  32. Wrong Chicken – Иллюминаты (Illuminati)
  33. Gordan – The Bell Is Buzzing
  34. Paul Kidney Experience – The Move About Is All We Do
