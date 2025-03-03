It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-03-03

  1. David Johansen – Frenchette
  2. New York Dolls – Jet Boy
  3. New York Dolls – Stranded In the Jungle
  4. Badfinger – Day After Day
  5. Badfinger – I’d Die Babe
  6. Badfinger – Rock Of All Ages
  7. Death By Unga Bunga – Dogs of Hell
  8. Dead Moon – A Fix On You
  9. Antonio Three – Bosob
  10. Badass Mother Fuzzers – Glad to See You Go
  11. キャ→ (Kyah) – Shan Shan
  12. The Courettes – Boom! Dynamite
  13. Anal Babes – Face of Fear
  14. The Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
  15. The Machine Gun TV – M.S.G.
  16. Anthony Jigalin & Patrick Mahony – Charge It
  17. Guppy – Manila Pussy
  18. Ai Laika – Whatever For
  19. Milktuth – Take Ten
  20. City of Me – Scarlett
  21. Pustosh – Nespravzhni
  22. Casa Ukrainia – Kobzar
  23. Me’leron – Я хочу тебя (Ya khochu Tebya)
  24. ゆらゆら帝国 (Yura Yura Teikoku) – 男は不安定 (Otoko wa Fuentei)
  25. Putan Club – Lavo
  26. IZ – 头重脚轻 (Rootless)
  27. Kryptästhesie – Any Water Knows
  28. Françoise Hardy – La Pleine Lune
  29. C.C.C.C. (Chaotic Custom Cock Commandos) – GS-15
  30. Null – Wall of Silence
Next post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-03

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-03-02

