It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-03-03

- David Johansen – Frenchette
- New York Dolls – Jet Boy
- New York Dolls – Stranded In the Jungle
- Badfinger – Day After Day
- Badfinger – I’d Die Babe
- Badfinger – Rock Of All Ages
- Death By Unga Bunga – Dogs of Hell
- Dead Moon – A Fix On You
- Antonio Three – Bosob
- Badass Mother Fuzzers – Glad to See You Go
- キャ→ (Kyah) – Shan Shan
- The Courettes – Boom! Dynamite
- Anal Babes – Face of Fear
- The Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
- The Machine Gun TV – M.S.G.
- Anthony Jigalin & Patrick Mahony – Charge It
- Guppy – Manila Pussy
- Ai Laika – Whatever For
- Milktuth – Take Ten
- City of Me – Scarlett
- Pustosh – Nespravzhni
- Casa Ukrainia – Kobzar
- Me’leron – Я хочу тебя (Ya khochu Tebya)
- ゆらゆら帝国 (Yura Yura Teikoku) – 男は不安定 (Otoko wa Fuentei)
- Putan Club – Lavo
- IZ – 头重脚轻 (Rootless)
- Kryptästhesie – Any Water Knows
- Françoise Hardy – La Pleine Lune
- C.C.C.C. (Chaotic Custom Cock Commandos) – GS-15
- Null – Wall of Silence
