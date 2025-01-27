It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-01-27

- Putan Club – État du Capitalisme Français
- Otoboke Beaver – Yakitori
- Otoboke Beaver – サラダ取り分けませんことよ (I Won’t Dish Out Salads)
- France Gall – Der Computer Nr. 3
- The Beasts – The Ballad of the Battle of Rock N Roll
- New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
- Turbonegro – No Rule
- Turbonegro – Flabby Sagging Flesh
- The Someloves – Don’t Talk About Us
- The Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
- Velatine – Granulated Sky
- The Mystic Revelation of Teppo Repo – Жон-Жон (Jon-Jon)
- Gilberto Gil – Procissão
- Shellac – WSOD
- The Mark of Cain – Milosevic
- Crunt – Snap Out of It
- Palais Schaumburg – Telefon
- Grauzone – Ich und Du
- Captain Beefheart – Alice In Blunderland
- ミドリ (Midori) – ゆきこさん (Yukiko-San)
- Cocaine Piss – Teapot
- Von Veh – Radical Design
- Pappo’s Blues – Especies
- Billy Bond y la Pesada del Rock and Roll – Cada Día Somos Más
- Ken and the Strange Moon – In the Stormy Night
- Erica Eigen – I Want to Marry a Lighthouse Keeper
- Lizard Train – Explosion In a Room
- Putan Club – Boğaziçi
- Putan Club – Meydüse
Reader's opinions