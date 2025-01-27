It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-01-27

  1. Putan Club – État du Capitalisme Français
  2. Otoboke Beaver – Yakitori
  3. Otoboke Beaver – サラダ取り分けませんことよ (I Won’t Dish Out Salads)
  4. France Gall – Der Computer Nr. 3
  5. The Beasts – The Ballad of the Battle of Rock N Roll
  6. New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
  7. Turbonegro – No Rule
  8. Turbonegro – Flabby Sagging Flesh
  9. The Someloves – Don’t Talk About Us
  10. The Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
  11. Velatine – Granulated Sky
  12. The Mystic Revelation of Teppo Repo – Жон-Жон (Jon-Jon)
  13. Gilberto Gil – Procissão
  14. Shellac – WSOD
  15. The Mark of Cain – Milosevic
  16. Crunt – Snap Out of It
  17. Palais Schaumburg – Telefon
  18. Grauzone – Ich und Du
  19. Captain Beefheart – Alice In Blunderland
  20. ミドリ (Midori) – ゆきこさん (Yukiko-San)
  21. Cocaine Piss – Teapot
  22. Von Veh – Radical Design
  23. Pappo’s Blues – Especies
  24. Billy Bond y la Pesada del Rock and Roll – Cada Día Somos Más
  25. Ken and the Strange Moon – In the Stormy Night
  26. Erica Eigen – I Want to Marry a Lighthouse Keeper
  27. Lizard Train – Explosion In a Room
  28. Putan Club – Boğaziçi
  29. Putan Club – Meydüse
