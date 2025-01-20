It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-01-20

Written by on January 20, 2025

  1. Angelo Badalamenti – Theme From Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
  2. Julee Cruise – Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart
  3. David Lynch – Crazy Clown Time
  4. Theee Bat – Trash
  5. 2yaGo – Asunaro Densha
  6. Zulo – Los Vecinos
  7. Fresh Color – No Chance
  8. The Fadeaways – Nothin’
  9. Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – Mid Summer N.Y.
  10. Mourn – Aftertaste
  11. Polysics – プロテニス (Purotenisu)
  12. Replikas – Panayır Günü
  13. The Strange Moon – Sea Paradise
  14. The Monkees – Star Collector
  15. The Mops – 朝日よさらば (Asahi yo Saraba)
  16. Peter Doyle – High Time Baby
  17. Los Johnny Jets – Deja de Llorar
  18. Ola & Janglers – Mary Jones
  19. Laibach – I Want to Know What Love Is
  20. Mick Medew and Ursula – Invisible Woman
  21. The Space Lady – Major Tom
  22. She Past Away – Soluk
  23. Trupa Trupa – Picture Yourself
  24. Amon Duul II – Kanaan
  25. Frumpy – How the Gypsy Was Born
  26. Alex – Derule
  27. High Rise – Door
