It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-01-20

- Angelo Badalamenti – Theme From Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
- Julee Cruise – Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart
- David Lynch – Crazy Clown Time
- Theee Bat – Trash
- 2yaGo – Asunaro Densha
- Zulo – Los Vecinos
- Fresh Color – No Chance
- The Fadeaways – Nothin’
- Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – Mid Summer N.Y.
- Mourn – Aftertaste
- Polysics – プロテニス (Purotenisu)
- Replikas – Panayır Günü
- The Strange Moon – Sea Paradise
- The Monkees – Star Collector
- The Mops – 朝日よさらば (Asahi yo Saraba)
- Peter Doyle – High Time Baby
- Los Johnny Jets – Deja de Llorar
- Ola & Janglers – Mary Jones
- Laibach – I Want to Know What Love Is
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Invisible Woman
- The Space Lady – Major Tom
- She Past Away – Soluk
- Trupa Trupa – Picture Yourself
- Amon Duul II – Kanaan
- Frumpy – How the Gypsy Was Born
- Alex – Derule
- High Rise – Door
Reader's opinions