It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-01-13

- Sam & Dave – I Take What I Want
- Sam & Dave – I Thank You
- Sam & Dave – Hold On I’m Comin’
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Smokin’ Billy
- The Rude Kids – Mr. Star
- Liliput – Split
- Supersnazz – I Am a Cliché
- HÄGÖL – Get Guilty
- Polysics – Catch On Everywhere
- Antonio Three – B.V.
- Gluecifer – A Call From the Other Side
- Satan Dealers – So Cold
- Primitive Calculators – Dead
- The Machine Gun TV – Chocolate Swing
- Sparks – Let the Monkey Drive
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- Mick Medew and Ursula – She’s Only Happy When She’s Drinking
- The Strange Moon – Take a Break On a Southern Island
- Elephant Run – Autophobic
- High Rise – Sanctuary
- Seremonia – Unohduksen Kidassa
- Sigh – Aletheia
- Caspar Brötzmann Massaker – Wiege
- E – Marnost
- Heavy Natural – Hide
- Les Rallizes Dénudés – The Last One
Reader's opinions