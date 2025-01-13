It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2025-01-13

Written by on January 13, 2025

  1. Sam & Dave – I Take What I Want
  2. Sam & Dave – I Thank You
  3. Sam & Dave – Hold On I’m Comin’
  4. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Smokin’ Billy
  5. The Rude Kids – Mr. Star
  6. Liliput – Split
  7. Supersnazz – I Am a Cliché
  8. HÄGÖL – Get Guilty
  9. Polysics – Catch On Everywhere
  10. Antonio Three – B.V.
  11. Gluecifer – A Call From the Other Side
  12. Satan Dealers – So Cold
  13. Primitive Calculators – Dead
  14. The Machine Gun TV – Chocolate Swing
  15. Sparks – Let the Monkey Drive
  16. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  17. Mick Medew and Ursula – She’s Only Happy When She’s Drinking
  18. The Strange Moon – Take a Break On a Southern Island
  19. Elephant Run – Autophobic
  20. High Rise – Sanctuary
  21. Seremonia – Unohduksen Kidassa
  22. Sigh – Aletheia
  23. Caspar Brötzmann Massaker – Wiege
  24. E – Marnost
  25. Heavy Natural – Hide
  26. Les Rallizes Dénudés – The Last One
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2025-01-13

Previous post

Powersurge: 2025-01-12

Current track

Title

Artist