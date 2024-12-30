It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-30

  1. Fabio Frizzi – Sequence 2
  2. Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – Psycho Contact -Part Two-
  3. Turbonegro – Denim Demon
  4. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Jenny
  5. Gluecifer – Take It
  6. The Manges – Bop Bop Bop
  7. Sloks – The Swamp
  8. Fear and Loathing – Tribute to Raw Sex
  9. Arlequin – Hold Up
  10. Hanako – Drzazgi
  11. Polysics – Electric Surfin’ Go Go
  12. The Fall – Life Just Bounces
  13. The James Baker Beat – She Said (Bad Weekend)
  14. Catisfaction – Tu rôdes
  15. Sonic Death – White Thrash
  16. The Strange Moon – Interstellar
  17. Mick Medew and Ursula – Punk Grandma
  18. The Knacks – Me Siento Mal y Deprimido
  19. Les Jaguars – Guitare Jet
  20. Sandy Edmonds – Soul Time
  21. Ellas – Llovió
  22. The Gremlins – Blast Off 1970
  23. Sparks – Good Morning
  24. T.H.X. – Telstar
  25. Zed – Harkonnen
  26. Cluster – Dem Wanderer
  27. Magma – Mëkanïk Dëstruktïẁ Kömmandöh
