It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-30

- Fabio Frizzi – Sequence 2
- Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – Psycho Contact -Part Two-
- Turbonegro – Denim Demon
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Jenny
- Gluecifer – Take It
- The Manges – Bop Bop Bop
- Sloks – The Swamp
- Fear and Loathing – Tribute to Raw Sex
- Arlequin – Hold Up
- Hanako – Drzazgi
- Polysics – Electric Surfin’ Go Go
- The Fall – Life Just Bounces
- The James Baker Beat – She Said (Bad Weekend)
- Catisfaction – Tu rôdes
- Sonic Death – White Thrash
- The Strange Moon – Interstellar
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Punk Grandma
- The Knacks – Me Siento Mal y Deprimido
- Les Jaguars – Guitare Jet
- Sandy Edmonds – Soul Time
- Ellas – Llovió
- The Gremlins – Blast Off 1970
- Sparks – Good Morning
- T.H.X. – Telstar
- Zed – Harkonnen
- Cluster – Dem Wanderer
- Magma – Mëkanïk Dëstruktïẁ Kömmandöh
