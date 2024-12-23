It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-23

- Boris – Last Christmas
- The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – There’s No Lights On the Christmas Tree Mother, They’re Burning Big Louie Tonight
- Celibate Rifles – Merry Xmas Blues
- Jackie & the Cedrics – Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
- Fear – Fuck Christmas
- Zulo – Final del Sentido
- Le Envahisseurs – Ottawa
- Mad Pilot – Inform Me
- Raven – Cherry Bon Bon
- The Jack Wood – Keep On Going
- Turbonegro – Sell Your Body (to the Night)
- Las Robertas – Damn 92
- The Strange Moon – Model Girl
- Gasoline – Change
- The Switch Trout – Caprice
- Holly and the Italians – Tell That Girl to Shut Up
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Man In the Moon
- Vanusa – What to Do
- Shocking Blue – Love Buzz
- Stack Waddy – Rosalyn
- Serguei – O Burro Cor de Rosa
- Chants R&B – I Want Her
- Los York’s – Mira Tu
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- Stereo Total – Holiday Inn
- Trupa Trupa – Wasteland
- Julián Mayorga – No te Comas las Blanquísimas Mofetas
- 森田童子 (Morita Doji) – まぶしい夏 (Dazzling Summer)
- Oxz – Touching My Heart
- Polymorphie – OW4
- A.R. & Machines – Cosmic Vibration (An Afternoon Concert)
- Glintshake – Freaky Man
- Mehata Sentimental Legend – Zanboda
Reader's opinions