It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-23

  1. Boris – Last Christmas
  2. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – There’s No Lights On the Christmas Tree Mother, They’re Burning Big Louie Tonight
  3. Celibate Rifles – Merry Xmas Blues
  4. Jackie & the Cedrics – Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
  5. Fear – Fuck Christmas
  6. Zulo – Final del Sentido
  7. Le Envahisseurs – Ottawa
  8. Mad Pilot – Inform Me
  9. Raven – Cherry Bon Bon
  10. The Jack Wood – Keep On Going
  11. Turbonegro – Sell Your Body (to the Night)
  12. Las Robertas – Damn 92
  13. The Strange Moon – Model Girl
  14. Gasoline – Change
  15. The Switch Trout – Caprice
  16. Holly and the Italians – Tell That Girl to Shut Up
  17. Mick Medew and Ursula – Man In the Moon
  18. Vanusa – What to Do
  19. Shocking Blue – Love Buzz
  20. Stack Waddy – Rosalyn
  21. Serguei – O Burro Cor de Rosa
  22. Chants R&B – I Want Her
  23. Los York’s – Mira Tu
  24. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  25. Stereo Total – Holiday Inn
  26. Trupa Trupa – Wasteland
  27. Julián Mayorga – No te Comas las Blanquísimas Mofetas
  28. 森田童子 (Morita Doji) – まぶしい夏 (Dazzling Summer)
  29. Oxz – Touching My Heart
  30. Polymorphie – OW4
  31. A.R. & Machines – Cosmic Vibration (An Afternoon Concert)
  32. Glintshake – Freaky Man
  33. Mehata Sentimental Legend – Zanboda
