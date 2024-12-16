It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-16

  1. John Barry – Ski Chase
  2. Dieter Meier – The Hook
  3. The Jackets – Steam Queen
  4. The Braindrops – The Right Time
  5. Las Robertas – Ghost Lover
  6. Los Bichos – I’m Not Your Kind of Guy
  7. The Strange Moon – Anaconda
  8. The Strange Moon – Go Out
  9. Warum Joe – Gesellschaft
  10. LSD – Zouaku Sensou / LSD
  11. Mick Medew and Ursula – In My Room
  12. The Dirtbombs – Wreck My Flow
  13. Aunt Sally – 醒めた火事場で (Sameta Kajiba De)
  14. 水玉消防団 (Mizutama Shobodan) – ピーターパンにはなれない (Peter Pan ni Hanarenai)
  15. Oxz – Life and Death
  16. eX-Girl – Pop Muzik
  17. Ngozi Family Band – 99% Confusion
  18. Chico Magnetic Band – Explosion
  19. Rob Jo Star Band – Stone Away
  20. Made In Brazil – A Mina
  21. Kill Donut (Killdozer & Alice Donut) – Medley: Aquarius / Let the Sun Shine In (The Flesh Failures)
  22. E – Prior
  23. Ara Lil Yoon – Taste
  24. Saagara – God of Bangalore
  25. Baba Zula – Arsız Saksağan (Cheeky Magpie)
  26. Trupa Trupa – Wasteland
  27. Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – Dark Star Blues
