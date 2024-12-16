It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-16

- John Barry – Ski Chase
- Dieter Meier – The Hook
- The Jackets – Steam Queen
- The Braindrops – The Right Time
- Las Robertas – Ghost Lover
- Los Bichos – I’m Not Your Kind of Guy
- The Strange Moon – Anaconda
- The Strange Moon – Go Out
- Warum Joe – Gesellschaft
- LSD – Zouaku Sensou / LSD
- Mick Medew and Ursula – In My Room
- The Dirtbombs – Wreck My Flow
- Aunt Sally – 醒めた火事場で (Sameta Kajiba De)
- 水玉消防団 (Mizutama Shobodan) – ピーターパンにはなれない (Peter Pan ni Hanarenai)
- Oxz – Life and Death
- eX-Girl – Pop Muzik
- Ngozi Family Band – 99% Confusion
- Chico Magnetic Band – Explosion
- Rob Jo Star Band – Stone Away
- Made In Brazil – A Mina
- Kill Donut (Killdozer & Alice Donut) – Medley: Aquarius / Let the Sun Shine In (The Flesh Failures)
- E – Prior
- Ara Lil Yoon – Taste
- Saagara – God of Bangalore
- Baba Zula – Arsız Saksağan (Cheeky Magpie)
- Trupa Trupa – Wasteland
- Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – Dark Star Blues
