It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-09

Written by on December 9, 2024

  1. Freeloaders – Dead Before My Time
  2. Freeloaders – Tripmaker
  3. The Phringe Dwellers – DMT
  4. Antonio Three – Get Off the Love Train
  5. Rosso – ピアス (Pierce)
  6. Warum Joe – cdt 0
  7. Zulo – Sin Raz​ó​n
  8. Berotecs – 100%
  9. The Strange Moon – Go Back to Jungle
  10. The Stucks – New Race
  11. Mick Medew and Ursula – Surfing On the Waves
  12. Toni OK – Sunset Swim
  13. Peninsula – Surfine
  14. Pom Poko – Milk Trust
  15. The Principles – I Can’t Stop
  16. Pat Simon – Hold Tight
  17. Antoine – Juste Quelques Flocons Qui Tombent
  18. Michel Legrand – La Belle P…
  19. Anki – Kuljen Katuja Pitkin
  20. Proyecto “A” – A Mercurio
  21. Glintshake – То ж​е​, ч​т​о и ш​т​а​н​ы (To ž​e​, č​t​o i š​t​a​n​y)
  22. Temple – Ship On Fire
  23. Pierre Henry & Urban Sax – Pandemonium
  24. Buzz’ Ayaz – Ate Pale
  25. Gaye Su Akyol – Akil Olmayinca
  26. Die Tödliche Doris – Der Tod Ist ein Skandal
  27. Avalanche Kaito – Donle
  28. Devo – Ohio
  29. Velatine – Cities In Dust (Lava Mix)
  30. Le Super Djata Band du Mali – Nama Djidja
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-09

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-12-08

Current track

Title

Artist