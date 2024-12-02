It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-12-02

  1. Up – Just Like an Aborigine
  2. Sonic’s Rendezvous Band – City Slang
  3. Sonic’s Rendezvous Band – Sweet Nothin’
  4. Las Robertas – The Curse
  5. Mourn – Endless Looping
  6. The Clay – Militia
  7. Sods – Suicide
  8. Six – Cry Baby
  9. The Fadeaways – We’re Pretty Quick
  10. Cocaine Piss – The Pool
  11. Katiny Slezki – С​и​м​ф​о​н​и​я Ч​е​р​н​ы​х Л​о​ш​а​д​е​й (Symphony of Black and White)
  12. I Refuse It! – Ricatti
  13. The Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
  14. The Strange Moon – A Cornfield In the Desert
  15. Mick Medew and Ursula – Got It Going On
  16. คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – เ​ย​็​น​ม​า​ร​ิ​น (Jeanmaryn)
  17. Los Acidos – Stereolalo
  18. El Opio – Pusher
  19. The Ringers – Down On My Knees Again
  20. Czarne Golfy – Podrywacze (Alternatywny Podkład Instrumentalny)
  21. The Stringtones – Don’t Run and Hide
  22. The Lost Souls – Peace of Mind
  23. Sandy Edmonds – Come See Me
  24. Stella – Le Silence
  25. Agnetha Faltskog – Ge Dej Till Tals (Are You Ready For Love)
  26. Condello – Oh No
  27. Group 1850 – Little Fly
  28. Sneaky Feelings – Be My Friend
  29. Kate NV – Not Not Not
  30. Putan Club – Filles de Mai
