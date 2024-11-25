It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-11-25

- The Middle Class – Out of Vogue
- The Middle Class – Situations
- The Middle Class – Insurgence
- Steve and the Board – I Call My Baby Hinges Cause She’s Something to Adore
- Steve and the Board – Now I’m Older
- Bee Gees – Red Chair, Fade Away
- Bee Gees – Suddenly
- Ame Son – Seventh Time Key / I Just Want to Say
- Vox Dei – Reflejos
- Antonio Three – Pink Star Private Time
- Robna Kuća – Nahranite Hladne
- Гражданская Оборона (Grazhdanskaya Oborona) – Песня О Ленине (Pesnya o Lenine)
- J.C. Satan – No Brain, No Shame
- Theee Bat – Batman Theme
- Devo – Planet Earth (demo)
- Менделеев ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – Конвоир (Konvoir)
- Berotecs – Girls In Soda
- Eeva – Ведущий 24 (Vedushtii 24)
- Dragons – Flamme Ardente
- J.C. Satan – Drink, Dope and Debauchery
- Las Robertas – History Is Done
- Los Bichos – Fuelled By Desire
- Phantom feat. Lio – Je Ne Veux Que Ton Bien
- Claw Boys Claw – So Mean
- Cocaine Piss – Pretty Face
- Daddy’s Hands – Scabby Corsage
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Sleeping Sun
- Ken and the Strange Moon – Voyage
- George Brigman – Jungle Rot
- Afflicted Man – Hippy-Punk
- Mooner – Aram
- Matushka – Meditation
- Aksak Maboul – Innoculating Rabies
- Agitation Free – Moonwalk
