It's Always Rock'n'Roll: 2024-11-25

  1. The Middle Class – Out of Vogue
  2. The Middle Class – Situations
  3. The Middle Class – Insurgence
  4. Steve and the Board – I Call My Baby Hinges Cause She’s Something to Adore
  5. Steve and the Board – Now I’m Older
  6. Bee Gees – Red Chair, Fade Away
  7. Bee Gees – Suddenly
  8. Ame Son – Seventh Time Key / I Just Want to Say
  9. Vox Dei – Reflejos
  10. Antonio Three – Pink Star Private Time
  11. Robna Kuća – Nahranite Hladne
  12. Гражданская Оборона (Grazhdanskaya Oborona) – Песня О Ленине (Pesnya o Lenine)
  13. J.C. Satan – No Brain, No Shame
  14. Theee Bat – Batman Theme
  15. Devo – Planet Earth (demo)
  16. Менделеев ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – К​о​н​в​о​и​р (K​o​n​v​o​i​r)
  17. Berotecs – Girls In Soda
  18. Eeva – В​е​д​у​щ​и​й 24 (Vedushtii 24)
  19. Dragons – Flamme Ardente
  20. J.C. Satan – Drink, Dope and Debauchery
  21. Las Robertas – History Is Done
  22. Los Bichos – Fuelled By Desire
  23. Phantom feat. Lio – Je Ne Veux Que Ton Bien
  24. Claw Boys Claw – So Mean
  25. Cocaine Piss – Pretty Face
  26. Daddy’s Hands – Scabby Corsage
  27. Mick Medew and Ursula – Sleeping Sun
  28. Ken and the Strange Moon – Voyage
  29. George Brigman – Jungle Rot
  30. Afflicted Man – Hippy-Punk
  31. Mooner – Aram
  32. Matushka – Meditation
  33. Aksak Maboul – Innoculating Rabies
  34. Agitation Free – Moonwalk
