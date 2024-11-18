It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-11-18

- The Screaming Believers – I Want to Have You
- The Screaming Believers – My Eyes
- The Screaming Believers – Anytime
- The Easybeats – Friday On My Mind
- The Creation – Makin’ Time
- The Who – The Good’s Gone
- The Kinks – Nothin’ In the World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl
- The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Sergeant Fury
- King Crimson – Cat Food
- Tvar’ – Дым сквозь пальмы (Dym Skvoz’ Pal’my)
- Гражданская оборона (Grazhdanskaya Oborona) – Я не верю в анархию (Ya Ne Veryu v Anarkhiyu)
- Jesus Sister – 400%
- Mourn – Squirrel
- Las Robertas – Get a Grip
- Mick Medew and Ursula – In the Zone
- Lie Detectors – Megaton Ye-Ye
- Multi-Homem – Voce Vem Me Beijar
- Grys-Grys – To Fall Down
- Bob Hund – Min Lön Kommer Fem År För Sent (Five Years Ahead of My Time)
- San Ul Lim – Silk On My Heart
- Goat – Hide From the Sun
- Kruzr Ken – 23
- Wildlife Documentaries – Ghetto Strength
- Laughing Clowns – Ghost of an Ideal Wife
- Steve Albini & Zeni Geva – Kettle Lake
- Elephant Run – We Are Heroes
- Flower Travellin’ Band – Twenty-First Century Schizoid Man
- Flower Travellin’ Band – Anywhere
Reader's opinions