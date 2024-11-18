It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-11-18

  1. The Screaming Believers – I Want to Have You
  2. The Screaming Believers – My Eyes
  3. The Screaming Believers – Anytime
  4. The Easybeats – Friday On My Mind
  5. The Creation – Makin’ Time
  6. The Who – The Good’s Gone
  7. The Kinks – Nothin’ In the World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl
  8. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Sergeant Fury
  9. King Crimson – Cat Food
  10. Tvar’ – Д​ы​м с​к​в​о​з​ь п​а​л​ь​м​ы (Dym Skvoz’ Pal’my)
  11. Гражданская оборона (Grazhdanskaya Oborona) – Я не верю в анархию (Ya Ne Veryu v Anarkhiyu)
  12. Jesus Sister – 400%
  13. Mourn – Squirrel
  14. Las Robertas – Get a Grip
  15. Mick Medew and Ursula – In the Zone
  16. Lie Detectors – Megaton Ye-Ye
  17. Multi-Homem – Voce Vem Me Beijar
  18. Grys-Grys – To Fall Down
  19. Bob Hund – Min Lön Kommer Fem År För Sent (Five Years Ahead of My Time)
  20. San Ul Lim – Silk On My Heart
  21. Goat – Hide From the Sun
  22. Kruzr Ken – 23
  23. Wildlife Documentaries – Ghetto Strength
  24. Laughing Clowns – Ghost of an Ideal Wife
  25. Steve Albini & Zeni Geva – Kettle Lake
  26. Elephant Run – We Are Heroes
  27. Flower Travellin’ Band – Twenty-First Century Schizoid Man
  28. Flower Travellin’ Band – Anywhere
