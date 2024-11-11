It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2024

  1. Polysics – New Wave Jacket
  2. The Sunsets – The Hot Generation
  3. The Sunsets – Animal
  4. Tamam Shud – Music Train / Evolution
  5. Mirrors – Annie
  6. Mirrors – How Could I
  7. Poli Styrene Jass Band – Drano In Your Veins
  8. The Styrenes – Nineteen Sixtyseven
  9. Zulo – Apenas Existiendo
  10. Zadruga – Ljuta Guja
  11. Aviljaneri – Gospodin Devil
  12. Jesus Sister – П​о​д п​р​и​ц​е​л​о​м (Under the Gun)
  13. Gasoline – But It’s Alright
  14. The Saints – Everything’s Fine
  15. Six – Son of a Gun
  16. The Fadeaways – Sorry
  17. Berotecs – Go to Garage
  18. Turbonegro – Gimme Some
  19. Deniz Tek – Oh Well
  20. Stack Waddy – Willie the Pimp
  21. Ken & the Strange Moon – Goo Goo
  22. Vampillia – Hiuta
  23. The Monks – I’m Watching You
  24. Claudine Coppin – 40º a la Sombra
  25. Sarolta Zalatnay – Fekete Beat
  26. The Silvery Boys – Amor Amargo
  27. The Savage Rose – A Trial In Our Native Town
  28. Gabor Szabo – Galatea’s Guitar
  29. Amon Düül II – Kronwinkl 12
  30. Merzbow – No.3
