It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-10-28

- Spectrum – A Fate Worse Than Death
- Tully – Love
- Cobra Killer – Ledercouch
- Devo – Snowball
- Trupa Trupa – Headache
- Grateful Dead – Mindbender (Confusion’s Prince)
- Grateful Dead – Can’t Come Down
- Mick Medew and Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
- Yoko Ono – Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For Her Hand In the Snow)
- Materic – Небо (Nebo)
- Uzeda – Suaviter
- Mad 3 – K.C.H.C.
- Mourn – Misery Factory
- The Hong Kong Knife – Just My Life
- Dragons – Anarchy In the U.K.
- The Saints – Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party
- Pom Poko – Follow the Lights
- L’Enfance Rouge – Vendicatori
- Cukor Bila Smert – Summer Will Not Come
- André Brasseur – Ali
- 15-60-75 – Drive
- 浅川マキ (Maki Asakawa) – 大砂塵 (Daisajin)
- Borbetomagus – In the Nursery
Reader's opinions