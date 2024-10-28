It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-10-28

October 28, 2024

  1. Spectrum – A Fate Worse Than Death
  2. Tully – Love
  3. Cobra Killer – Ledercouch
  4. Devo – Snowball
  5. Trupa Trupa – Headache
  6. Grateful Dead – Mindbender (Confusion’s Prince)
  7. Grateful Dead – Can’t Come Down
  8. Mick Medew and Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
  9. Yoko Ono – Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For Her Hand In the Snow)
  10. Materic – Н​е​б​о (Nebo)
  11. Uzeda – Suaviter
  12. Mad 3 – K.C.H.C.
  13. Mourn – Misery Factory
  14. The Hong Kong Knife – Just My Life
  15. Dragons – Anarchy In the U.K.
  16. The Saints – Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party
  17. Pom Poko – Follow the Lights
  18. L’Enfance Rouge – Vendicatori
  19. Cukor Bila Smert – Summer Will Not Come
  20. André Brasseur – Ali
  21. 15-60-75 – Drive
  22. 浅川マキ (Maki Asakawa) – 大砂塵 (Daisajin)
  23. Borbetomagus – In the Nursery
