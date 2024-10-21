It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-10-21

- Taipan Tiger Girls – Ascending
- No – Are You Experienced
- No – Loss
- Orchestra of Skin & Bone – Flame
- Hugo Klang – The Wheel of Fat
- Hugo Klang – Grand Life For Fools and Idiots
- Too Fat to Fit Through the Door – Flintstones Meet the Flintstones
- Whirlywirld – Sextronics
- Whirlywirld – Moto
- The Young Charlatans – Model of Youth
- The Young Charlatans – Beginning of a Real War
- The Reals – (I Got) Nothing to Say
- Gluecifer – I Got a War
- The Bambi Molesters – Invasion of the Reverb Snatchers
- Grys-Grys – By the River
- Gasoline – Gasoline Rock Festival
- Mad 3 – Fuzz Wizzard
- Gezan with Million Wish Collective – We Were the World
- Brigitte Fontaine & Areski – Patriarcat
- The Sweet Release of Death – Kitty Swim Club
- Chrisma – Gott Gott Electron
- Circle – Fish Reflection
- Glintshake – Получеловек (Poluchelovek)
- Shortparis – Любовь (Lyubov’)
- Avalanche Kaito – Machine (The Mill)
- Tiny Ghosts – Have a Headache
Reader's opinions