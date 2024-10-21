It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-10-21

  1. Taipan Tiger Girls – Ascending
  2. No – Are You Experienced
  3. No – Loss
  4. Orchestra of Skin & Bone – Flame
  5. Hugo Klang – The Wheel of Fat
  6. Hugo Klang – Grand Life For Fools and Idiots
  7. Too Fat to Fit Through the Door – Flintstones Meet the Flintstones
  8. Whirlywirld – Sextronics
  9. Whirlywirld – Moto
  10. The Young Charlatans – Model of Youth
  11. The Young Charlatans – Beginning of a Real War
  12. The Reals – (I Got) Nothing to Say
  13. Gluecifer – I Got a War
  14. The Bambi Molesters – Invasion of the Reverb Snatchers
  15. Grys-Grys – By the River
  16. Gasoline – Gasoline Rock Festival
  17. Mad 3 – Fuzz Wizzard
  18. Gezan with Million Wish Collective – We Were the World
  19. Brigitte Fontaine & Areski – Patriarcat
  20. The Sweet Release of Death – Kitty Swim Club
  21. Chrisma – Gott Gott Electron
  22. Circle – Fish Reflection
  23. Glintshake – Получеловек (Poluchelovek)
  24. Shortparis – Любовь (Lyubov’)
  25. Avalanche Kaito – Machine (The Mill)
  26. Tiny Ghosts – Have a Headache
