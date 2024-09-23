It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-23

- Edwin Astley – Main Titles (Randall And Hopkirk (Deceased))
- The Easybeats – Come and See Her
- The Easybeats – For My Woman
- The Easybeats – Good Times
- Utopia – The Wolf-Man Jack Show
- Passport – Hexensabbat
- Abigor – Feasting On the Prophet’s Blood
- ЛОНО (Lono) – Я Обязательно Выживу (Ya Obyazatyel’no Vyzhivu)
- Mongo Ninja – Pissing In the Wishing Well
- Gluecifer – Red Noses, Shit Poses
- Nicfit – Boundary
- Mourn – Boys Are Cunts
- Warum Joe – Le Corbeau
- N.P.K.H – Zemi Me
- Stereo Total – Nouvelle Vague
- Melt-Banana – Uncontrollable Urge
- Devo – Mechanical Man
- Drrones – Digital Zone
- Elements of Dust – Letter
- Half – Clean the House
- The Machine Gun TV – S.O.S.
- Bordge – False Hope Cannon
- Voice of Baceprot – School Revolution
- Kuturar – Түүл ду илэ ду (Tüül Du Ile Du)
- Sigh – Hunters Not Horned
- Church of Misery – Marmor, Stein und Eisen Bricht
- The Lumberjack Feedback – Dra Tll Helvete
- The Shangs – Blue Star
- K.K. Null – Star Burst
Reader's opinions