It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-23

  1. Edwin Astley – Main Titles (Randall And Hopkirk (Deceased))
  2. The Easybeats – Come and See Her
  3. The Easybeats – For My Woman
  4. The Easybeats – Good Times
  5. Utopia – The Wolf-Man Jack Show
  6. Passport – Hexensabbat
  7. Abigor – Feasting On the Prophet’s Blood
  8. Л​О​Н​О (Lono) – Я О​б​я​з​а​т​е​л​ь​н​о В​ы​ж​и​в​у (Ya O​b​ya​z​a​t​ye​l​’​n​o V​y​zh​i​v​u)
  9. Mongo Ninja – Pissing In the Wishing Well
  10. Gluecifer – Red Noses, Shit Poses
  11. Nicfit – Boundary
  12. Mourn – Boys Are Cunts
  13. Warum Joe – Le Corbeau
  14. N.P.K.H – Zemi Me
  15. Stereo Total – Nouvelle Vague
  16. Melt-Banana – Uncontrollable Urge
  17. Devo – Mechanical Man
  18. Drrones – Digital Zone
  19. Elements of Dust – Letter
  20. Half – Clean the House
  21. The Machine Gun TV – S.O.S.
  22. Bordge – False Hope Cannon
  23. Voice of Baceprot – School Revolution
  24. Kuturar – Түүл ду илэ ду (Tüül Du Ile Du)
  25. Sigh – Hunters Not Horned
  26. Church of Misery – Marmor, Stein und Eisen Bricht
  27. The Lumberjack Feedback – Dra Tll Helvete
  28. The Shangs – Blue Star
  29. K.K. Null – Star Burst
