It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-16

- John Barry – Main Title (The Persuaders)
- Screamfeeder – Don’t Get Me Started
- The Mark of Cain – Remember Me
- Preoccupations – Continental Shelf
- Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tombes Oubliées
- L’Épée – Last Picture Show
- Unloved – After Dinner
- Carambolage – City-Großmarkt
- The Masters’ Apprentices – Southern Cross
- Sir Lord Baltimore – Hard Rain Fallin’
- Ndox Electrique – Lëk Ndau Mbay
- Goat – Gathering of Ancient Tribes
- Martha and the Vandellas – Heatwave
- Sylvie Vartan – Donne Moi Ton Amour
- Donny Hathaway – Voices Inside (Everything Is Everything)
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Crosstown Traffic
- Munehiro Narita – Venus
- True Widow – F.W.T.S.: L.T.M.
- Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards (On a Sea of Air)
- Jenny Rock – Mal
- Julius Wechter and the Baja Marimba Band – Flyin’ High
- The Passions – I’m In Love With a German Film Star
- Pugs – Popcorn
- Cocaine Piss – Waiting
- Shit Rockets – Alpha Male
- James Moody – You Follow Me
Reader's opinions