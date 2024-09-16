It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-16

  1. John Barry – Main Title (The Persuaders)
  2. Screamfeeder – Don’t Get Me Started
  3. The Mark of Cain – Remember Me
  4. Preoccupations – Continental Shelf
  5. Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
  6. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tombes Oubliées
  7. L’Épée – Last Picture Show
  8. Unloved – After Dinner
  9. Carambolage – City-Großmarkt
  10. The Masters’ Apprentices – Southern Cross
  11. Sir Lord Baltimore – Hard Rain Fallin’
  12. Ndox Electrique – Lëk Ndau Mbay
  13. Goat – Gathering of Ancient Tribes
  14. Martha and the Vandellas – Heatwave
  15. Sylvie Vartan – Donne Moi Ton Amour
  16. Donny Hathaway – Voices Inside (Everything Is Everything)
  17. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Crosstown Traffic
  18. Munehiro Narita – Venus
  19. True Widow – F.W.T.S.: L.T.M.
  20. Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards (On a Sea of Air)
  21. Jenny Rock – Mal
  22. Julius Wechter and the Baja Marimba Band – Flyin’ High
  23. The Passions – I’m In Love With a German Film Star
  24. Pugs – Popcorn
  25. Cocaine Piss – Waiting
  26. Shit Rockets – Alpha Male
  27. James Moody – You Follow Me
