It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-09

Written by on September 9, 2024

  1. Sergio Mendes – Mas Que Nada
  2. Sergio Mendes – Constant Rain
  3. Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Big Time Operator
  4. Dantalion’s Chariot – The Madman Running Through the Fields
  5. Herbie Flowers & Barry Morgan – Activity Six (1971)
  6. T. Rex – The Soul of My Suit
  7. Lou Reed – Walk On the Wild Side
  8. Cheyenne Love – Urgent
  9. Urban Släke – Så Jävla Svensk
  10. Mourn – Wasted Day
  11. The Mark of Cain – First Time
  12. Screamfeeder – Late to the Party
  13. Velatine – Cities In Dust
  14. Polysics – Pretty Good
  15. The Let’s Go’s – D.B.D.G.
  16. The Milkees – Breakaway
  17. Puffy – Destruction Pancake
  18. Munehiro Narita – Astonomy Domine
  19. The Boys Blue – You Got What I Want
  20. Dynamites – Koiwa mo Takusan
  21. Sarolta Zalatnay – Rosszabbul Is Végződhetett Volna
  22. Gal Costa – Se Você Pensa
  23. The Second Helping – Let Me In
  24. John E. Sharpe & the Squires – LSD
  25. Elsa – Dis Pourquoi Moi, Dis-Moi Pourquoi Moi, Dis
  26. Saeed – Avenue of Love
  27. Serge Gainsbourg – Chatterton
  28. Buzz’ Ayaz – Efdji
  29. Gaye Su Akyol – Bir Yaralı Kuştum
  30. Stabat Stable – Prima Linéa
  31. Feeling B – Schlendrian
  32. Sick Llama – Untitled
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2024-09-09

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-09-08

Current track

Title

Artist