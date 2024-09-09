It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-09

- Sergio Mendes – Mas Que Nada
- Sergio Mendes – Constant Rain
- Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Big Time Operator
- Dantalion’s Chariot – The Madman Running Through the Fields
- Herbie Flowers & Barry Morgan – Activity Six (1971)
- T. Rex – The Soul of My Suit
- Lou Reed – Walk On the Wild Side
- Cheyenne Love – Urgent
- Urban Släke – Så Jävla Svensk
- Mourn – Wasted Day
- The Mark of Cain – First Time
- Screamfeeder – Late to the Party
- Velatine – Cities In Dust
- Polysics – Pretty Good
- The Let’s Go’s – D.B.D.G.
- The Milkees – Breakaway
- Puffy – Destruction Pancake
- Munehiro Narita – Astonomy Domine
- The Boys Blue – You Got What I Want
- Dynamites – Koiwa mo Takusan
- Sarolta Zalatnay – Rosszabbul Is Végződhetett Volna
- Gal Costa – Se Você Pensa
- The Second Helping – Let Me In
- John E. Sharpe & the Squires – LSD
- Elsa – Dis Pourquoi Moi, Dis-Moi Pourquoi Moi, Dis
- Saeed – Avenue of Love
- Serge Gainsbourg – Chatterton
- Buzz’ Ayaz – Efdji
- Gaye Su Akyol – Bir Yaralı Kuştum
- Stabat Stable – Prima Linéa
- Feeling B – Schlendrian
- Sick Llama – Untitled
