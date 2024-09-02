It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-02

- Andrzej Korzyński – Czołowica
- Masahiko Sato – Belladonna
- The Fadeaways – Test Driver
- Six – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- The Limiñanas – Malamore
- Фанни Каплан (Fanny Kaplan) – фальшивый стрелок (Fake Shooter)
- HÄGÖL – Dirt
- King Brothers – Sonics
- Hitmen – Wars Or Hands of Time
- Llygod Ffyrnig – Cariad y Bus Stop
- Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – A Prince Happy
- Mourn – Headache
- The Rising Sons – Take a Giant Step
- The Second Helping – Floating Downstream On an Inflatable Rubber Raft
- Sarolta Zalatnay – Egy Szot Se Szolj
- Jane Birkin – Jane B.
- Czeslaw Nieman – Jeszcze Sen
- Les Fizz – Un Enfant
- Françoise Hardy – Toi Je Ne T’Oblierai Pas
- Emy Jackson & the Smashmen – Angel Fish
- Gillian Hills – Maintenant Il Téléphone
- Bich Loan and CBC Band – Tình Yêu Tuyệt Vời
- Tanger – L’Homme Statue
- Yuki – Wasureru Uta
- 戸川 純 with Vampillia (Jun Togawa with Vampillia) – バーバラ・セクサロイド (Barbara Sexaroid)
- 矢野顕子 (Akiko Yano) – 電話線 (Denwa-Sen)
- Kate NV – Зря (See)
- Mooner – Kama
- Sageness – Ephemeral
- White Coven – Woman
- Red Sun Cult – Ashes
- UFO Or Die – Barny Love Tape
- Mandrillifesto – Mandrillifesto
