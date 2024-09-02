It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-09-02

Written by on September 2, 2024

  1. Andrzej Korzyński – Czołowica
  2. Masahiko Sato – Belladonna
  3. The Fadeaways – Test Driver
  4. Six – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  5. The Limiñanas – Malamore
  6. Фанни Каплан (Fanny Kaplan) – фальшивый стрелок (Fake Shooter)
  7. HÄGÖL – Dirt
  8. King Brothers – Sonics
  9. Hitmen – Wars Or Hands of Time
  10. Llygod Ffyrnig – Cariad y Bus Stop
  11. Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – A Prince Happy
  12. Mourn – Headache
  13. The Rising Sons – Take a Giant Step
  14. The Second Helping – Floating Downstream On an Inflatable Rubber Raft
  15. Sarolta Zalatnay – Egy Szot Se Szolj
  16. Jane Birkin – Jane B.
  17. Czeslaw Nieman – Jeszcze Sen
  18. Les Fizz – Un Enfant
  19. Françoise Hardy – Toi Je Ne T’Oblierai Pas
  20. Emy Jackson & the Smashmen – Angel Fish
  21. Gillian Hills – Maintenant Il Téléphone
  22. Bich Loan and CBC Band – Tình Yêu Tuyệt Vời
  23. Tanger – L’Homme Statue
  24. Yuki – Wasureru Uta
  25. 戸川 純 with Vampillia (Jun Togawa with Vampillia) – バーバラ・セクサロイド (Barbara Sexaroid)
  26. 矢野顕子 (Akiko Yano) – 電話線 (Denwa-Sen)
  27. Kate NV – Зря (See)
  28. Mooner – Kama
  29. Sageness – Ephemeral
  30. White Coven – Woman
  31. Red Sun Cult – Ashes
  32. UFO Or Die – Barny Love Tape
  33. Mandrillifesto – Mandrillifesto
