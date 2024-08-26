It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2024

  1. Catherine Ribeiro – Rien N’y Fait Rien N’y Fera
  2. Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes – Prelude
  3. Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes – Sîrba
  4. La Fraction – Les Zicos
  5. The Rude Kids – Marquee
  6. Anal Babes – I’m Dying Now
  7. The Terrorsurfs – From the Jaws of Hell
  8. HÄGÖL – Death Merge
  9. Mad 3 – Tornado Gang
  10. The Ringo Jets – Vainglorious
  11. King Brothers – Muteki no Ketsumatsu
  12. Claw Boys Claw – Business
  13. Charlie & the Lesbians – Fuck You Up
  14. Cocaine Piss – Incest
  15. L’ Epee – Ghost Rider
  16. サロメの唇 (Lips of Salome) – 恋の病 (Love Sickness)
  17. Polysics – Kagayake
  18. Squishy Squid – No More Lovesongs
  19. Mady Gula Blue Heaven – フローティング (Floating)
  20. Osamu Kitajima – Benzaiten: God of Music and Water
  21. Sobranie 8 18 – Window
  22. Snapline – Flu
  23. Marble Sheep & the Run-Down Sun’s Children – Flying Hay
  24. Elephant Run – Hanoi
  25. Wildlife Documentaries – Forrest For the Trees
  26. Maher Shalal Hash Baz – Please Mr. Glory
  27. Von Südenfed – The Rhinohead
  28. Laibach – The Final Countdown
  29. Osamu Kitajima – Benzaiten (Reprise)
