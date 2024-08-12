It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-08-12

  1. Devo – Uncontrollable Urge
  2. The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
  3. Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs – Stay
  4. Four Tops – 7 Rooms of Gloom
  5. John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – The Supernatural
  6. Episode Six – Jack D”Or
  7. July – The Way
  8. Moby Grape – The Place and the Time
  9. Octopus – Start the Music
  10. Phoenix – Pasărea Roc…k and Roll
  11. Mecki Mark Men – I Don’t Wanna Hurt You
  12. Zamla Mammaz Manna – Fem Holmgångar (Five Single Combats)
  13. The Controllers – Neutron Bomb
  14. The Vibrators – London Girls
  15. Yellow Machinegun – Turn Around the Corner
  16. King Brothers – Kill Your Idol
  17. Gunslingers – Into the Garage
  18. Smoked Salmon – How Did They Ever Manage
  19. Mad 3 – Space Jetter
  20. Onyas – L-I-E-S
  21. Les Lullies – Pas de Regrets
  22. That’s a No No! – Jizou
  23. Velatine – That’s All I Want
  24. Liliental – Wattwurm
  25. Hiro Yanagida – Running Shirts Long
  26. Кино (Kino) – Гость (Guest)
  27. Kling Klong – Ndandandada
  28. The Limiñanas – Angels and Devils
  29. Bergman Rock – Outside the Disco
  30. Beauty Pear – King of Unbelievable
  31. Lee Van Cleef – White Bear’s Revenge
