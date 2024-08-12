It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-08-12

- Devo – Uncontrollable Urge
- The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
- Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs – Stay
- Four Tops – 7 Rooms of Gloom
- John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – The Supernatural
- Episode Six – Jack D”Or
- July – The Way
- Moby Grape – The Place and the Time
- Octopus – Start the Music
- Phoenix – Pasărea Roc…k and Roll
- Mecki Mark Men – I Don’t Wanna Hurt You
- Zamla Mammaz Manna – Fem Holmgångar (Five Single Combats)
- The Controllers – Neutron Bomb
- The Vibrators – London Girls
- Yellow Machinegun – Turn Around the Corner
- King Brothers – Kill Your Idol
- Gunslingers – Into the Garage
- Smoked Salmon – How Did They Ever Manage
- Mad 3 – Space Jetter
- Onyas – L-I-E-S
- Les Lullies – Pas de Regrets
- That’s a No No! – Jizou
- Velatine – That’s All I Want
- Liliental – Wattwurm
- Hiro Yanagida – Running Shirts Long
- Кино (Kino) – Гость (Guest)
- Kling Klong – Ndandandada
- The Limiñanas – Angels and Devils
- Bergman Rock – Outside the Disco
- Beauty Pear – King of Unbelievable
- Lee Van Cleef – White Bear’s Revenge
