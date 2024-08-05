It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-08-05

  1. Gravel Samwidge – Don’t Go There
  2. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Relief
  3. Lubricated Goat – 20th Century Rake
  4. The Bad Poets – Club Au-Go-Go
  5. Bloodloss – Bones of My Ass
  6. Gravel Samwidge – Drinking With a Dead Man
  7. Guppy – Lipshitz
  8. Kitchen’s Floor – Haunted Houses
  9. The Fall – Wings
  10. Peter Hamill – The Institute of Mental Health, Burning
  11. Amon Düül II – Between the Eyes
  12. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Intense
  13. Anthony Jigalin Patrick Mahony – xX-Ray Smoke
  14. Bin Licker – Snake River
  15. Gravel Samwidge – RTFM
  16. Antonio Three – U.F.O.
  17. おとぼけビ～バ～ (Otoboke Beaver) – 脱・日陰の女 (Datso – Hikage no Onna)
  18. Mark’s Paranormal Dysneyland – My Depression
  19. Mutanteer Premium – It’s Gonna Happen Again
  20. Swans – Failure
  21. Scratch Acid – Owner’s Lament
  22. The Ghouls – Revenants
  23. Scrabbled – Brisbane Town
  24. Boredoms – Domsbore
  25. Cluster – Caramel
  26. Gravel Samwidge – Rock God
