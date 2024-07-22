It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-22

Written by on July 22, 2024

  1. Irene Schweizer + Mani Neumeier – One For Dollar
  2. Syndicate of Sound – Little Girl
  3. Syndicate of Sound – Witch
  4. Náttúra – Out of the Darkness
  5. Náttúra – Could It Be Found
  6. Ton Steine Scherben – Menschenjäger
  7. Ton Steine Scherben – Keine Macht Für Niemand
  8. Masami Kawaguchi’s New Rock Syndicate – Blind Haze
  9. Curlee Wurlee! – Please Don’t Go
  10. Grys-Grys – Tell Me
  11. Heatwaves – My Baby Has Gone
  12. 산울림 (Sanullim) – 아마 늦은 여름이었을거야 (Likely Late Summer)
  13. Q65 – Cry In the Night
  14. Bay Beats – 傷だらけの太陽 (Kizudarake no Taiyou)
  15. Os Mutantes – Rita Lee
  16. Inga Rumpf – Er War Ganz Anders Als Du
  17. The Manson Family – Ride Away
  18. Cocaine Piss – Piñacolalove
  19. The Beautiful Black – Dudley and Audrey
  20. Melt-Banana – Last Finger Split
  21. Uznitsa Sovesti – Tatu
  22. 海朋森 (Hiperson) – 历史 (The History)
  23. Mass of the Fermenting Dregs – ワールドイズユアーズ (The World Is Yours)
  24. 想い出波止場 (Omoide Hatoba) – ロケンロール・ファンタジア (Rock’n’Roll Fantasia)
  25. The Systematics – Suicide Beach
  26. Jambinai – Square Wave
  27. Цукор Бiла Смерть (Cukor Bila Smert) – Smilywo Chodit’ Do Zymy
  28. Сонанс (Sonans) – Встреча (Vstrecha)
  29. Patty Waters – Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair
