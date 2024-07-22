It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-22

- Irene Schweizer + Mani Neumeier – One For Dollar
- Syndicate of Sound – Little Girl
- Syndicate of Sound – Witch
- Náttúra – Out of the Darkness
- Náttúra – Could It Be Found
- Ton Steine Scherben – Menschenjäger
- Ton Steine Scherben – Keine Macht Für Niemand
- Masami Kawaguchi’s New Rock Syndicate – Blind Haze
- Curlee Wurlee! – Please Don’t Go
- Grys-Grys – Tell Me
- Heatwaves – My Baby Has Gone
- 산울림 (Sanullim) – 아마 늦은 여름이었을거야 (Likely Late Summer)
- Q65 – Cry In the Night
- Bay Beats – 傷だらけの太陽 (Kizudarake no Taiyou)
- Os Mutantes – Rita Lee
- Inga Rumpf – Er War Ganz Anders Als Du
- The Manson Family – Ride Away
- Cocaine Piss – Piñacolalove
- The Beautiful Black – Dudley and Audrey
- Melt-Banana – Last Finger Split
- Uznitsa Sovesti – Tatu
- 海朋森 (Hiperson) – 历史 (The History)
- Mass of the Fermenting Dregs – ワールドイズユアーズ (The World Is Yours)
- 想い出波止場 (Omoide Hatoba) – ロケンロール・ファンタジア (Rock’n’Roll Fantasia)
- The Systematics – Suicide Beach
- Jambinai – Square Wave
- Цукор Бiла Смерть (Cukor Bila Smert) – Smilywo Chodit’ Do Zymy
- Сонанс (Sonans) – Встреча (Vstrecha)
- Patty Waters – Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair
Reader's opinions