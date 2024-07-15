It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-15

  1. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
  2. The Saints – Knock On Wood
  3. Dusty Springfield – Little By Little
  4. The Easybeats – I’ll Make You Happy
  5. The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
  6. The Hitmen – I Am the Man
  7. The Hitmen – You Got a Hard Time Coming
  8. New York Dolls – Pills
  9. MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
  10. Bob Dylan – Ballad of a Thin Man
  11. The Velvet Underground – I’m Waiting For the Man
  12. Wildlife Documentaries – Trouble
  13. Wildlife Documentaries – Promise Me
  14. The Saints – Story of Love
  15. Bellrays – Nights In Venice
  16. Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  17. Alex Harvey – Shakin’ All Ove
  18. Del Shannon – Runaway
  19. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
  20. The Saints – A Minor Aversion
  21. The Saints – Swing For the Crime
  22. The Aints! – Red Aces
  23. Bloodloss – My Friend the Moon
  24. The Saints – Know Your Product
