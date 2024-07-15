It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-15

- The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
- The Saints – Knock On Wood
- Dusty Springfield – Little By Little
- The Easybeats – I’ll Make You Happy
- The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
- The Hitmen – I Am the Man
- The Hitmen – You Got a Hard Time Coming
- New York Dolls – Pills
- MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
- Bob Dylan – Ballad of a Thin Man
- The Velvet Underground – I’m Waiting For the Man
- Wildlife Documentaries – Trouble
- Wildlife Documentaries – Promise Me
- The Saints – Story of Love
- Bellrays – Nights In Venice
- Elmore James – Dust My Broom
- Alex Harvey – Shakin’ All Ove
- Del Shannon – Runaway
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
- The Saints – A Minor Aversion
- The Saints – Swing For the Crime
- The Aints! – Red Aces
- Bloodloss – My Friend the Moon
- The Saints – Know Your Product
