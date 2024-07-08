It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-08

- The Human League – Once Upon a Time In the West
- Wall of Voodoo – The Morricone Themes (Hang ’em High / The Good, the Bad & the Ugly)
- The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
- Decibelles – Vampires
- Electric Manchakou – Sexy Sucky
- Chocomates – Hippy Hippy Shake
- Puffy – スイスイ (Sui Sui)
- The Fadeaways – Get the Picture?
- Toni OK – Sunset Swim
- Thee Bat – Green Hornet
- Six – Cry Baby
- Jackie & the Cedrics – Banzai Diamond Head
- Palm – Paperwife
- Melt-Banana – Leeching
- Spasmom – Maternity Men
- Cheap Nasties – Aryan
- Gasoline – Tin Soldiers
- Multi-Homem – A História da Vida de Cada Um
- Kabbalah – Breath
- Raketkanon – Fons
- Bob Hund – 100 År
- 高円寺百景 (Koenjihyakkei) – Zhess
- Boris – Tokyo Wonder Land
- Kawaguchi Masami’s New Rock Syndicate – Break Through
- Catharsis – Ballade des Pendus
- Gila – Braintwist
- Sadakazu Tabata – Smash
- Van Der Graaf Generator – All That Before
- Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
- Aphrodite’s Child – Altamont
- Ute Lemper – Lullaby
Reader's opinions