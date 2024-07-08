It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-08

  1. The Human League – Once Upon a Time In the West
  2. Wall of Voodoo – The Morricone Themes (Hang ’em High / The Good, the Bad & the Ugly)
  3. The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
  4. Decibelles – Vampires
  5. Electric Manchakou – Sexy Sucky
  6. Chocomates – Hippy Hippy Shake
  7. Puffy – スイスイ (Sui Sui)
  8. The Fadeaways – Get the Picture?
  9. Toni OK – Sunset Swim
  10. Thee Bat – Green Hornet
  11. Six – Cry Baby
  12. Jackie & the Cedrics – Banzai Diamond Head
  13. Palm – Paperwife
  14. Melt-Banana – Leeching
  15. Spasmom – Maternity Men
  16. Cheap Nasties – Aryan
  17. Gasoline – Tin Soldiers
  18. Multi-Homem – A História da Vida de Cada Um
  19. Kabbalah – Breath
  20. Raketkanon – Fons
  21. Bob Hund – 100 År
  22. 高円寺百景 (Koenjihyakkei) – Zhess
  23. Boris – Tokyo Wonder Land
  24. Kawaguchi Masami’s New Rock Syndicate – Break Through
  25. Catharsis – Ballade des Pendus
  26. Gila – Braintwist
  27. Sadakazu Tabata – Smash
  28. Van Der Graaf Generator – All That Before
  29. Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
  30. Aphrodite’s Child – Altamont
  31. Ute Lemper – Lullaby
