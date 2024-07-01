It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-01

Written by on July 1, 2024

  1. Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore
  2. Kinky Friedman – The Ballad of Charles Whitman
  3. Josefus – I’m Gettin’ On
  4. Josefus – Hard Luck
  5. Pere Ubu – Flicking Cigarettes At the Sun
  6. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  7. The Dangermen – Karate Kid II
  8. Hard Action – Tied Down
  9. Hitmen DTK – Do the Pop
  10. La Perrera – Te Mataré
  11. We Hate You Please Die – Control
  12. The Fadeaways – Ain’t No Friend
  13. Heatwaves – Propos Coquins
  14. Mary Bell – Turning Tables
  15. Raw Grip – Mystical River
  16. Giuda – Get That Goal
  17. I Refuse It – M
  18. Loves – See Ya Comin’ In
  19. Carsick Cars – 棍 (Gun)
  20. Gezan – Aughost
  21. Eternal Elysium – Faithful
  22. Zeni Geva & Steve Albini – Autobody
  23. DMBQ – Mo-Ya Mo-Ya
  24. Mooner – Gasang
  25. Sigh – 生者必滅 (Shoujahitsumetsu)
  26. Boris – Lithium
  27. Amon Düül II – All the Years ‘Round
  28. The Holydrug Couple – Lucifer’s Coat
  29. Chui Wan – 明日未知 (Tomorrow Never Knows)
