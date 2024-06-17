It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-06-17

- Françoise Hardy – Un Seul Geste
- Françoise Hardy – L’Obscur Objet
- Françoise Hardy – La Question
- La Fraction – Allez
- Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Private Affair
- Los Violadores – Estes Muerto
- Ours Blond – A Moment of Silence For the Things I Have to (But Won’t) Do
- Electric Manchakou – I Won’t Break
- The Fadeaways – One Way Street
- Decibelles – The End of a Reign
- Les Bellas – Funnel of Love
- Ragady Anne – Furry
- Cocaine Piss – Something For You to Worry About
- Toni McCann and The Fabulous Blue Jays – My Baby
- The Twilights – Blue Roundabout
- The Human Instinct – Renaissance Fair
- The Nicols – She Had a Name to Find Out
- Los York’s – Abrazame Baby
- Bernard Chabert – Helga Selzer
- Françoise Hardy – Point
- Françoise Hardy – L’ Anamour
- Françoise Hardy – Nous Tous
- Françoise Hardy – Tous les Garçons et les Filles
- Velatine – Fck You All
- BGM – Neo Dancer
- P-Model – Na-Ka-Yo-Si
- AGA – Uno: Experience
- Pom Poko – Crazy Energy Night
- Gezan with Million Wish Collective – We All Fall
- Snapline – Holy Comments
- Kate NV – Early Bird
- Jump For Joy! – Situation Normal
- Gilbert Deflez – L’ Agonie (Instrumental)
- Jorge Ben – Barbarella
- Françoise Hardy – Soleil
- Françoise Hardy – Zéro Partout
- Françoise Hardy – Je Suis Moi
Reader's opinions