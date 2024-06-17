It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-06-17

  1. Françoise Hardy – Un Seul Geste
  2. Françoise Hardy – L’Obscur Objet
  3. Françoise Hardy – La Question
  4. La Fraction – Allez
  5. Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Private Affair
  6. Los Violadores – Estes Muerto
  7. Ours Blond – A Moment of Silence For the Things I Have to (But Won’t) Do
  8. Electric Manchakou – I Won’t Break
  9. The Fadeaways – One Way Street
  10. Decibelles – The End of a Reign
  11. Les Bellas – Funnel of Love
  12. Ragady Anne – Furry
  13. Cocaine Piss – Something For You to Worry About
  14. Toni McCann and The Fabulous Blue Jays – My Baby
  15. The Twilights – Blue Roundabout
  16. The Human Instinct – Renaissance Fair
  17. The Nicols – She Had a Name to Find Out
  18. Los York’s – Abrazame Baby
  19. Bernard Chabert – Helga Selzer
  20. Françoise Hardy – Point
  21. Françoise Hardy – L’ Anamour
  22. Françoise Hardy – Nous Tous
  23. Françoise Hardy – Tous les Garçons et les Filles
  24. Velatine – Fck You All
  25. BGM – Neo Dancer
  26. P-Model – Na-Ka-Yo-Si
  27. AGA – Uno: Experience
  28. Pom Poko – Crazy Energy Night
  29. Gezan with Million Wish Collective – We All Fall
  30. Snapline – Holy Comments
  31. Kate NV – Early Bird
  32. Jump For Joy! – Situation Normal
  33. Gilbert Deflez – L’ Agonie (Instrumental)
  34. Jorge Ben – Barbarella
  35. Françoise Hardy – Soleil
  36. Françoise Hardy – Zéro Partout
  37. Françoise Hardy – Je Suis Moi
