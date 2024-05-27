It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-05-27

  1. Iron Butterfly – Iron Butterfly Theme
  2. Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
  3. Iron Butterfly – Real Fright
  4. Mad 3 – Spy From Kyoto
  5. The 5.6.7.8’s – Harlem Nocturne
  6. คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – ยางมะตอย (Rustic Song)
  7. The Kliek – I Keep Trying
  8. Claw Boys Claw – Business
  9. Favoured State – Look Who’s Talking
  10. Jet Black – Black
  11. Jupiter V – Too High to Die
  12. Nicfit – Flux
  13. Life – From Hiroshima to Future
  14. Los Acidos – Eclipse
  15. The Jack Wood – Jet Town
  16. The Lumes – Slow
  17. Maraudeur – Later Is the Prize
  18. Pom Poko – Day Tripper
  19. L’Enfance Rouge – Tombeau Pour New York
  20. Le Prince Harry – Living Dead In Toxcity
  21. Kryptästhesie – Liver
  22. Kräldjursanstalten – Hon Fångade Min Blick
  23. Laibach – Sixteen Going On Seventeen
  24. Matrimony – Mister Popstar
  25. René Maheu – And Every Time There Was This Fucking Emotional Attraction
  26. Christine 23 Onna – Mondo Nude Mode
  27. Xinlisupreme – All You Need Is Love Was Not True
  28. Avalanche Kaito – Lago
  29. Josefus – Dead Man
