It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-05-27

- Iron Butterfly – Iron Butterfly Theme
- Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
- Iron Butterfly – Real Fright
- Mad 3 – Spy From Kyoto
- The 5.6.7.8’s – Harlem Nocturne
- คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – ยางมะตอย (Rustic Song)
- The Kliek – I Keep Trying
- Claw Boys Claw – Business
- Favoured State – Look Who’s Talking
- Jet Black – Black
- Jupiter V – Too High to Die
- Nicfit – Flux
- Life – From Hiroshima to Future
- Los Acidos – Eclipse
- The Jack Wood – Jet Town
- The Lumes – Slow
- Maraudeur – Later Is the Prize
- Pom Poko – Day Tripper
- L’Enfance Rouge – Tombeau Pour New York
- Le Prince Harry – Living Dead In Toxcity
- Kryptästhesie – Liver
- Kräldjursanstalten – Hon Fångade Min Blick
- Laibach – Sixteen Going On Seventeen
- Matrimony – Mister Popstar
- René Maheu – And Every Time There Was This Fucking Emotional Attraction
- Christine 23 Onna – Mondo Nude Mode
- Xinlisupreme – All You Need Is Love Was Not True
- Avalanche Kaito – Lago
- Josefus – Dead Man
Reader's opinions