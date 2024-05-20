It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2024

  1. Magma – La Foule
  2. A Cloakroom Assembly – Keeping Apprehension Time
  3. Ya Ya Choral – Nonsense
  4. Scattered Order – Absolute Moral Icepools
  5. A Volatile T Shirt – Making Babies In Heaven
  6. Grys-Grys – I’m Going Back
  7. La Fraction – Qu’un
  8. Kaka de Luxe – Borracho No Se Puede Conducir Por La Ciudad (Peligrosos Sociales)
  9. Melt-Banana – Puddle, Float
  10. Менделеев ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – К​о​н​в​о​и​р IKonvoir)
  11. The Smashchords – Brand New Rambler
  12. Monks – Blast Off!
  13. Jet – It Would Be Good
  14. Theee Bat – Perversion
  15. Favoured State – That’s Life
  16. Motherhood – Negresco #4
  17. Les Fleurs de Pavot – Pourquoi L’amour À Deux
  18. Le Stelle di Mario Schifano – Molto Alto
  19. Catherine Spaak – Penso a Te
  20. Catherine Ribeiro + 2bis – Voyage 1
  21. Acanthus – Génèrique
  22. Paulo Bagunça – Mensageiro
  23. Los Salvajes – Todo Negro
  24. Los Pops – Te Esperaba
  25. Pleam Promdan – Ying Ting
  26. Los Pops – Te Esperaba
  27. Maria Beraldo – Cavala
  28. Cortex – Mayhem Troopers
  29. YĪN YĪN – The Year of the Rabbit
  30. Joyce, Nana Vasconcelos & Mauricio Maestro – Banana
  31. Gilberto Gil – O Canto da Ema
  32. Park Land – Antares
  33. Gang 90 & Absurdettes – Convite ao Prazer
  34. Magma – Kobaïa
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2024-05-20

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-05-19

Current track

Title

Artist