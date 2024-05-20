It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-05-20

- Magma – La Foule
- A Cloakroom Assembly – Keeping Apprehension Time
- Ya Ya Choral – Nonsense
- Scattered Order – Absolute Moral Icepools
- A Volatile T Shirt – Making Babies In Heaven
- Grys-Grys – I’m Going Back
- La Fraction – Qu’un
- Kaka de Luxe – Borracho No Se Puede Conducir Por La Ciudad (Peligrosos Sociales)
- Melt-Banana – Puddle, Float
- Менделеев ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – Конвоир IKonvoir)
- The Smashchords – Brand New Rambler
- Monks – Blast Off!
- Jet – It Would Be Good
- Theee Bat – Perversion
- Favoured State – That’s Life
- Motherhood – Negresco #4
- Les Fleurs de Pavot – Pourquoi L’amour À Deux
- Le Stelle di Mario Schifano – Molto Alto
- Catherine Spaak – Penso a Te
- Catherine Ribeiro + 2bis – Voyage 1
- Acanthus – Génèrique
- Paulo Bagunça – Mensageiro
- Los Salvajes – Todo Negro
- Los Pops – Te Esperaba
- Pleam Promdan – Ying Ting
- Maria Beraldo – Cavala
- Cortex – Mayhem Troopers
- YĪN YĪN – The Year of the Rabbit
- Joyce, Nana Vasconcelos & Mauricio Maestro – Banana
- Gilberto Gil – O Canto da Ema
- Park Land – Antares
- Gang 90 & Absurdettes – Convite ao Prazer
- Magma – Kobaïa
