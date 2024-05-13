It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-05-13

- Les Baxter – End Title (Extended) (“X”The Man With the X-Ray Eyes)
- The Electric Flag – Peter’s Trip
- Davie Allan & the Arrows – Blue’s Theme
- Rapeman – Inki’s Butt Crack
- Big Black – Rema-Rema
- Shellac – Wingwalker
- Big Black – Il Duce
- Rapeman – Trouser Minnow
- MC5 – Skunk (Sonically Speaking)
- MC5 – Tonight
- MC5 – Rocket Reducer No. 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)
- MC5 – Black to Comm
- New Race – Gotta Keep Movin’
- Tommi Stumpff – Micht Kriegt Ihr Nicht
- キャ→ (Kyah) – ピラニアBoy (Piranha Boy)
- Kaviar Special – Morning Light
- La Secta – (We Get What) We Deserve
- La Moto de Fernan – Secta Cachonda
- Favoured State – It’s New
- HÄGÖL – Shelter
- Theee Bat – Batmobile
- Rosso – Lemon Crazy
- Thee Gunlocks – Be My Jane
- Zeni Geva & Steve Albini – The Model
- 海朋森 (Hiperson) – 出租车司机 (Taxi Driver’s Body)
- Hot & Cold – Knife Fight
- Цукор Бiла Смерть (Cukor Bila Smert) – Zradnyky (The Traitors)
- Art Zoyd – Et Avec Votre Esprit
- Seremonia – Naamiot
- Fuzzkrank – Deus-Ex Machina
- Trupa Trupa – Far Away
- Hijokaidan – Intelligent Ignorance
