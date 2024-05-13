It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-05-13

  1. Les Baxter – End Title (Extended) (“X”The Man With the X-Ray Eyes)
  2. The Electric Flag – Peter’s Trip
  3. Davie Allan & the Arrows – Blue’s Theme
  4. Rapeman – Inki’s Butt Crack
  5. Big Black – Rema-Rema
  6. Shellac – Wingwalker
  7. Big Black – Il Duce
  8. Rapeman – Trouser Minnow
  9. MC5 – Skunk (Sonically Speaking)
  10. MC5 – Tonight
  11. MC5 – Rocket Reducer No. 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)
  12. MC5 – Black to Comm
  13. New Race – Gotta Keep Movin’
  14. Tommi Stumpff – Micht Kriegt Ihr Nicht
  15. キャ→ (Kyah) – ピラニアBoy (Piranha Boy)
  16. Kaviar Special – Morning Light
  17. La Secta – (We Get What) We Deserve
  18. La Moto de Fernan – Secta Cachonda
  19. Favoured State – It’s New
  20. HÄGÖL – Shelter
  21. Theee Bat – Batmobile
  22. Rosso – Lemon Crazy
  23. Thee Gunlocks – Be My Jane
  24. Zeni Geva & Steve Albini – The Model
  25. 海朋森 (Hiperson) – 出租车司机 (Taxi Driver’s Body)
  26. Hot & Cold – Knife Fight
  27. Цукор Бiла Смерть (Cukor Bila Smert) – Zradnyky (The Traitors)
  28. Art Zoyd – Et Avec Votre Esprit
  29. Seremonia – Naamiot
  30. Fuzzkrank – Deus-Ex Machina
  31. Trupa Trupa – Far Away
  32. Hijokaidan – Intelligent Ignorance
