It's Always Rock'n'Roll: 2024-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2024

  1. Dicks – Dicks Hate the Police
  2. Dicks – Fake Bands
  3. Dicks – Dead In a Motel Room
  4. Dicks – No Fuckin’ War
  5. Sister Double Happiness – Sister Double Happiness
  6. Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn
  7. Duane Eddy – Stalkin’
  8. Duane Eddy – This Town
  9. Duane Eddy and the Rebelettes – Your Baby’s Gone Surfin’
  10. Jupiter V – The Golden Mile
  11. Tiburona – Besos de Sangre
  12. SADS – Discover
  13. Johnny Casino – Twenty Twenty (In 2024)
  14. Les Envahisseurs – Trop Snop
  15. Brigitte Bardot – Contact
  16. Calcium – Il Fait Jour
  17. Os Vips – Assim Só Vai Chorar
  18. Erkin Koray – Yine Yalnizim
  19. The Needles – A Dying Man
  20. The Beautiful Black – Super Bitch
  21. Lumpzucker – Take My Time
  22. Faust – Giggy Smile
  23. Borbetomagus – Refried Tampons
  24. Heldon – Baader-Meinhof Blues
  25. Kirihito – Tokyo Deth Rock Woman
  26. Jex Thoth – Luna Moth Speaks
  27. Juan de la Cruz – Beep Beep
  28. Flied Egg – Rolling Down the Broadway
  29. Embryo – Kurdistan
  30. Lewis Furey – Jacky Paradise
  31. Minami Deutsch – Ruckzuck
