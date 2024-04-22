It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2024

  1. The Masters Apprentices – But One Day
  2. The Masters Apprentices – Dancing Girl
  3. The Masters Apprentices – Hot Gully Wind
  4. Jupiter V – All Aboard
  5. Curlee Wurlee! – Run
  6. Gluecifer – Phonebooth Creep
  7. Инструкция По Выживанию (Instruktsiya Po Vyzhivaniyu) – Мы все в конце (My vse v kontse)
  8. Hubble Bubble – Big Star Rolling
  9. James Baker and the Groundbreakers – Green Bag
  10. SADS – Liar
  11. Theee Bat – Jail House Rock
  12. Hazy Sour Cherry – Super Car
  13. Heatwaves – By the Sea
  14. eX-Girl – Zero Gravity
  15. The Young Gods – Les Enfants
  16. Kryzys – Święty Szczyt
  17. Maanam – Miłość Jest Jak Opium
  18. Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds – He Walked In
  19. Elephant Run – Urubu
  20. Grauzone – Wütendes Glas
  21. Cluster – Isodea
  22. Jambinai – Grace Kelly
  23. Jim E. Brown – I’m an Obese Alcoholic
  24. Boredoms – Hard Trance Away (Karaoke Of Cosmos)
