It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2024

  1. The Beasts of Bourbon – Pig
  2. The Jack Wood – Ferris Wheel
  3. J.C. Satan – Believe Me
  4. High Rise – Turn to Cry
  5. Pat Todd & the Rankoutsiders – Livin’ In a World of Hurt
  6. Ragady Anne – おとぎ‘ (Faerie)
  7. Spencer P. Jones – Enmore Hotel Blues
  8. Gravel Samwidge – Don’t Go There
  9. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Relief
  10. Ivan Julian & Capsula – A Young Man’s Money
  11. The 5.6.7.8’s – Sho-Jo-Ji
  12. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Non Stop Action Groove
  13. Holy Sheep – All American Man
  14. Death Pill – Monsters
  15. Jupiter V – Supersonic Hero
  16. คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – แพลงก์ตอนบลูม (Plankton Bloom)
  17. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Change a Thing
  18. Inu – 気い狂て (Ki-Kyote)
  19. Hurriganes – It Ain’t What You Do
  20. Theee Bat – Batman Theme
  21. Teengenerate – Talk Talk Talk Talk
  22. Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Only a Matter of Time
  23. Iguana Death Cult – Can of Worms
  24. Avalance Kaito – Shoya
  25. The Scientists – Baby You’re Not For Sale
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2024-04-15

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-04-14

Current track

Title

Artist