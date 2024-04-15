It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-04-15

- The Beasts of Bourbon – Pig
- The Jack Wood – Ferris Wheel
- J.C. Satan – Believe Me
- High Rise – Turn to Cry
- Pat Todd & the Rankoutsiders – Livin’ In a World of Hurt
- Ragady Anne – おとぎ‘ (Faerie)
- Spencer P. Jones – Enmore Hotel Blues
- Gravel Samwidge – Don’t Go There
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Relief
- Ivan Julian & Capsula – A Young Man’s Money
- The 5.6.7.8’s – Sho-Jo-Ji
- Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Non Stop Action Groove
- Holy Sheep – All American Man
- Death Pill – Monsters
- Jupiter V – Supersonic Hero
- คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – แพลงก์ตอนบลูม (Plankton Bloom)
- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Change a Thing
- Inu – 気い狂て (Ki-Kyote)
- Hurriganes – It Ain’t What You Do
- Theee Bat – Batman Theme
- Teengenerate – Talk Talk Talk Talk
- Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Only a Matter of Time
- Iguana Death Cult – Can of Worms
- Avalance Kaito – Shoya
- The Scientists – Baby You’re Not For Sale
