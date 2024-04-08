It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-04-08

Written by on April 8, 2024

  1. MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
  2. James Baker Experience – Born to Be Punched
  3. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Born to Rock
  4. Beasts of Bourbon – Drop Out
  5. Beasts Of Bourbon – Hard For You
  6. Beasts Of Bourbon – Bad Revisited
  7. The Dead Boys – All This and More
  8. Heartbreakers – I Wanna Be Loved
  9. The Dictators – California Sun
  10. Blondie – Platinum Blonde
  11. The Clash – 1977
  12. Damned – Stretcher Case Baby
  13. Sex Pistols – I Wanna Be Me
  14. Johnny Moped – Incendiary Device
  15. The Victims – Television Addict
  16. The Victims – Perth Is a Culture Shock
  17. The Victims – Disco Junkies
  18. The Victims – (I’m) Flipped Out Over You
  19. The Geeks – I Wanna Be Slick and Pick Up Chicks Like You
  20. The Geeks – I Hate You Girl (You Stole My Drugs)
  21. Hitler Youth – Epileptic Youth
  22. Cheap Nasties – Hit and Run
  23. Cheap Nasties – Stolen Property
  24. Manikins – I Never Thought I’d Find Someone Who Could Be So Kind
  25. Manikins – Love At Second Sight
  26. The Scientists – Frantic Romantic
  27. The Scientists – Pissed On Another Planet
  28. The Scientists – Bet Ya Lyin’
  29. The Beasts of Bourbon – Execution Day
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2024-04-08

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-04-07

Current track

Title

Artist