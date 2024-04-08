It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-04-08

- MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
- James Baker Experience – Born to Be Punched
- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Born to Rock
- Beasts of Bourbon – Drop Out
- Beasts Of Bourbon – Hard For You
- Beasts Of Bourbon – Bad Revisited
- The Dead Boys – All This and More
- Heartbreakers – I Wanna Be Loved
- The Dictators – California Sun
- Blondie – Platinum Blonde
- The Clash – 1977
- Damned – Stretcher Case Baby
- Sex Pistols – I Wanna Be Me
- Johnny Moped – Incendiary Device
- The Victims – Television Addict
- The Victims – Perth Is a Culture Shock
- The Victims – Disco Junkies
- The Victims – (I’m) Flipped Out Over You
- The Geeks – I Wanna Be Slick and Pick Up Chicks Like You
- The Geeks – I Hate You Girl (You Stole My Drugs)
- Hitler Youth – Epileptic Youth
- Cheap Nasties – Hit and Run
- Cheap Nasties – Stolen Property
- Manikins – I Never Thought I’d Find Someone Who Could Be So Kind
- Manikins – Love At Second Sight
- The Scientists – Frantic Romantic
- The Scientists – Pissed On Another Planet
- The Scientists – Bet Ya Lyin’
- The Beasts of Bourbon – Execution Day
Reader's opinions