It's Always Rock'n'Roll: 2024-04-01

  1. Kalahari Surfers – Free State Fence
  2. Kalahari Surfers – Houghton Parents
  3. Blowers – Slice ‘n’ Dice
  4. Noise – Tror Du
  5. I Refuse It – Che Cosa Posso Fare Di Erotico (Per Non Diventare Nevrotico)
  6. Sonic Angels – D.T.K
  7. The Terrorsurfs – The Bolshevik Beatdown
  8. Bob Hund – Ett Fall & En Lösning
  9. Råttanson – Fighting the Good Fight
  10. Heavy Metal – Hoho & a Headbutt
  11. Raw Grip – Survive
  12. The Beasts – My Shit’s Fucked Up
  13. Módulo 1000 – Turpe est Sine Crine Caput
  14. Innerlite – Baby Baby Please
  15. Fadoul – La Tiq Tiq Latiq
  16. Avi Bahat & the New Wave – כך הם החיים (That’s Life)
  17. Pussy Cat – Te Voila
  18. Harumi – Fire By the River
  19. Calcium – Je Suis Vieux
  20. Modern Sound – Born to Be Wild
  21. La Tropa Loca – El Fanatico
  22. Nico – Strip Tease
  23. Wilson Pickett – Love Will Keep Us Together
  24. Group 1850 – You Did It Too Hard
  25. The Sweet Release of Death – This Radar
  26. Lewsberg – Communion
  27. AGA – Sei – Acronym
  28. Gaye Su Akyol – Martilar Öpüşür, Kediler Sevişir
  29. Wild West – We Can Do
  30. Hayvanlar Alemi – Perils of Haarlem
  31. LaMonte Young & Marian Zazeela – 31 VII 69 10:26 – 10:49 PM
