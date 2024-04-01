It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-04-01

- Kalahari Surfers – Free State Fence
- Kalahari Surfers – Houghton Parents
- Blowers – Slice ‘n’ Dice
- Noise – Tror Du
- I Refuse It – Che Cosa Posso Fare Di Erotico (Per Non Diventare Nevrotico)
- Sonic Angels – D.T.K
- The Terrorsurfs – The Bolshevik Beatdown
- Bob Hund – Ett Fall & En Lösning
- Råttanson – Fighting the Good Fight
- Heavy Metal – Hoho & a Headbutt
- Raw Grip – Survive
- The Beasts – My Shit’s Fucked Up
- Módulo 1000 – Turpe est Sine Crine Caput
- Innerlite – Baby Baby Please
- Fadoul – La Tiq Tiq Latiq
- Avi Bahat & the New Wave – כך הם החיים (That’s Life)
- Pussy Cat – Te Voila
- Harumi – Fire By the River
- Calcium – Je Suis Vieux
- Modern Sound – Born to Be Wild
- La Tropa Loca – El Fanatico
- Nico – Strip Tease
- Wilson Pickett – Love Will Keep Us Together
- Group 1850 – You Did It Too Hard
- The Sweet Release of Death – This Radar
- Lewsberg – Communion
- AGA – Sei – Acronym
- Gaye Su Akyol – Martilar Öpüşür, Kediler Sevişir
- Wild West – We Can Do
- Hayvanlar Alemi – Perils of Haarlem
- LaMonte Young & Marian Zazeela – 31 VII 69 10:26 – 10:49 PM
Reader's opinions