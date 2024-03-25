It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-25

  1. Ennio Morricone – V Variazione: Africani (Eat It)
  2. Ennio Morricone – VII Variazione: Temimi (Eat It)
  3. King Brothers – やりきれない (Yarikirenai)
  4. Hubble Bubble – Look Around (I Was So Upset)
  5. Holy Sheep – New Tattoo
  6. Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – Think It Over
  7. The James Baker Experience – I Can’t Control Myself
  8. Mad Virgins – I Am a Computer
  9. Blowers – Fidel Gastro
  10. Oozing Wound – Tempus Fuck It
  11. Pack – Nobody Can Tell Us
  12. Theee Bat – Get Off the Road
  13. Cocaine Piss – Lalalala Fuck Me
  14. The Fever Machine – Careful What You Wish For
  15. The Gerogerigegege – Glory Hole
  16. Shonen Knife – Twist Barbie
  17. Lucidvox – On the Way
  18. Las Robertas – Windows
  19. М​е​н​д​е​л​е​е​в О​ш​и​б​а​л​с​я (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – Spinner
  20. Berliner Lvft – Ladders
  21. Ari Lil Yoon – Please Try Something Different
  22. Sneaky Feelings – Backroom
  23. Lewsberg – An Ear to the Chest
  24. The Hunters – Wenn es Richtig Losgeht
  25. Black Fire – Do It
  26. Bitch – Good Time Coming
  27. Daniel – Mein Freund Buster
  28. Hush – Get Rocked
  29. Sadistic Mika Band – タイムマシンにおねがい (Time Machine ni Onegai)
  30. Space Waltz – Fraulein Love
  31. Brett Smiley – Va Va Va Voom
  32. NQB – Long Long Weekend
  33. Melody – Steppin’ Stone
  34. Giuda – Space Walk
