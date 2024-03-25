It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-25

- Ennio Morricone – V Variazione: Africani (Eat It)
- Ennio Morricone – VII Variazione: Temimi (Eat It)
- King Brothers – やりきれない (Yarikirenai)
- Hubble Bubble – Look Around (I Was So Upset)
- Holy Sheep – New Tattoo
- Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – Think It Over
- The James Baker Experience – I Can’t Control Myself
- Mad Virgins – I Am a Computer
- Blowers – Fidel Gastro
- Oozing Wound – Tempus Fuck It
- Pack – Nobody Can Tell Us
- Theee Bat – Get Off the Road
- Cocaine Piss – Lalalala Fuck Me
- The Fever Machine – Careful What You Wish For
- The Gerogerigegege – Glory Hole
- Shonen Knife – Twist Barbie
- Lucidvox – On the Way
- Las Robertas – Windows
- Менделеев Ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – Spinner
- Berliner Lvft – Ladders
- Ari Lil Yoon – Please Try Something Different
- Sneaky Feelings – Backroom
- Lewsberg – An Ear to the Chest
- The Hunters – Wenn es Richtig Losgeht
- Black Fire – Do It
- Bitch – Good Time Coming
- Daniel – Mein Freund Buster
- Hush – Get Rocked
- Sadistic Mika Band – タイムマシンにおねがい (Time Machine ni Onegai)
- Space Waltz – Fraulein Love
- Brett Smiley – Va Va Va Voom
- NQB – Long Long Weekend
- Melody – Steppin’ Stone
- Giuda – Space Walk
