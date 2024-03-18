It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-18

Written by on March 18, 2024

  1. Raspberries – Go All the Way
  2. Raspberries – I Wanna Be With You
  3. Raspberries – Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)
  4. Eric Carmen – That’s Rock ‘N Roll
  5. Cockney Rebel – Mr Soft
  6. Cockney Rebel – Mirror Freak
  7. Cockney Rebel – Ritz
  8. Midnight Bankrobbers – ベティの独り言 (Betty no Hitorigoto)
  9. Lewsberg – Out For Milk
  10. Boris – Party Boy
  11. Sonic Death – ІКАР (Ikar)
  12. คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – อัตคัด (Bad Trip)
  13. The Ringo Jets – Takrar
  14. Phew – Our Element
  15. Las Robertas – F.
  16. Ghost – Way to Shelkar
  17. Haroumi Hosono – 東京 Shyness Boy
  18. ﮔﻮﮔﻮش (Googoosh) – پیشكش (Pishkesh)
  19. Daddy’s Hands – Cockfight
  20. Long Hours – Every Couple
  21. The Gerogerigegege – Get Off
  22. Guadalupe Plata – Lo Mataron
  23. Lewis Furey – Pretty Baby
  24. Dead End – Meigou
  25. The Machine Gun TV – Frozen
  26. Pork – Warming Up the Pipes
  27. Dear Eloise – I’ll Be Your Mirror
  28. Catharsis – Illuminations
  29. Sebadoh – As the World Dies, the Eyes of God Grow Bigger
