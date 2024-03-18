It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-18

- Raspberries – Go All the Way
- Raspberries – I Wanna Be With You
- Raspberries – Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)
- Eric Carmen – That’s Rock ‘N Roll
- Cockney Rebel – Mr Soft
- Cockney Rebel – Mirror Freak
- Cockney Rebel – Ritz
- Midnight Bankrobbers – ベティの独り言 (Betty no Hitorigoto)
- Lewsberg – Out For Milk
- Boris – Party Boy
- Sonic Death – ІКАР (Ikar)
- คณะ เบียร์บูด (Khana Bierbood) – อัตคัด (Bad Trip)
- The Ringo Jets – Takrar
- Phew – Our Element
- Las Robertas – F.
- Ghost – Way to Shelkar
- Haroumi Hosono – 東京 Shyness Boy
- ﮔﻮﮔﻮش (Googoosh) – پیشكش (Pishkesh)
- Daddy’s Hands – Cockfight
- Long Hours – Every Couple
- The Gerogerigegege – Get Off
- Guadalupe Plata – Lo Mataron
- Lewis Furey – Pretty Baby
- Dead End – Meigou
- The Machine Gun TV – Frozen
- Pork – Warming Up the Pipes
- Dear Eloise – I’ll Be Your Mirror
- Catharsis – Illuminations
- Sebadoh – As the World Dies, the Eyes of God Grow Bigger
Reader's opinions