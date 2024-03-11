It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-11

March 11, 2024

  1. Moondog – Theme
  2. The Dangermen – Woke Up At Home
  3. GUNK – What Goes On
  4. Copralitos – El Alta
  5. Raw Grip – Timeliness
  6. Teengenerate – Midnight to Six Man
  7. Mary Bell – Suit & Mask
  8. Toni OK – Haunted Black Wagon
  9. Gunslingers – San Pedro Hallucination
  10. Oh! Gunquit – Lights Out
  11. Gomme – I’m a Virus
  12. Boris – My Name Is Blank
  13. Kuroyume – Cool Girl
  14. Minami Deutsch – I’ve Seen a U.F.O.
  15. Hanadensha – Doobie Shining Love
  16. Coaltar of the Deepers – Serial Tear
  17. Church of Misery – Taste the Pain (Graham Young)
  18. Spasmom – Karma Race
  19. Spasmom – Be Possessed Tour .2.
  20. Kitty Kitty Tuna – Pinch Points
  21. Kton – Baku Surfer
  22. Mark’s Paranormal Dysneyland – I Wanna Go (Now Now Now)
  23. Night Sun – Living With the Dying
  24. Elegy – No Direction
  25. Frumpy – I’m Afraid, Big Moon
  26. Tomorrow’s Gift – Riddle In a Swamp
  27. Star/time – Broken Clocks
  28. Friedhof – Orgasmus
