It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-04

- Raymond Scott – Sleepy Time
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – マシュマロ・モンスター (Marshmallow Monster)
- Johnny Kannis – Pushin’ Too Hard
- Can Can Heads – Eye of the Tigris
- The Cruel Seals – Last Stop Red Square
- Remoted – Star
- Friction – Pistol
- The Dyne – Fly Root
- Polysics – Hot Stuff
- HÄGÖL – Goyangi
- Buddhadatta – 煩悩の寺 (Bon’nō no Tera)
- Shonen Knife – Cycling Is Fun
- The Free Design – Kites Are Fun
- Francoise Hardy – Fleur de Lune
- Ivana – No Me la Puedo Creer
- Os Inseparáveis – Vá Para Casa
- Los Apson – Satisfaccion
- Barış Manço & Kaygısızlar – Flower of Love
- The Uncertain Midnight – Leaving the World
- Gal Costa – Barato Total
- Caetano Veloso – Nine Out of Ten
- Boris & Goth-Trad – Deadsong
- Ghost – Live With Me
- Ton Steine Scherben – Macht Kaputt, Was Euch Kaputt Macht
- DMBQ – Recognize I’m ThinnerLemon!
- Christine 23 Onna – Pulse On Pulse
- Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes – Waking Up
- A Straw Assembly – Holding Pattern
- The Clean – Side On
- Boris – Requiem For the Abyss
Reader's opinions