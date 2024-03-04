It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-03-04

March 4, 2024

  1. Raymond Scott – Sleepy Time
  2. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – マシュマロ・モンスター (Marshmallow Monster)
  3. Johnny Kannis – Pushin’ Too Hard
  4. Can Can Heads – Eye of the Tigris
  5. The Cruel Seals – Last Stop Red Square
  6. Remoted – Star
  7. Friction – Pistol
  8. The Dyne – Fly Root
  9. Polysics – Hot Stuff
  10. HÄGÖL – Goyangi
  11. Buddhadatta – 煩悩の寺 (Bon’nō no Tera)
  12. Shonen Knife – Cycling Is Fun
  13. The Free Design – Kites Are Fun
  14. Francoise Hardy – Fleur de Lune
  15. Ivana – No Me la Puedo Creer
  16. Os Inseparáveis – Vá Para Casa
  17. Los Apson – Satisfaccion
  18. Barış Manço & Kaygısızlar – Flower of Love
  19. The Uncertain Midnight – Leaving the World
  20. Gal Costa – Barato Total
  21. Caetano Veloso – Nine Out of Ten
  22. Boris & Goth-Trad – Deadsong
  23. Ghost – Live With Me
  24. Ton Steine Scherben – Macht Kaputt, Was Euch Kaputt Macht
  25. DMBQ – Recognize I’m ThinnerLemon!
  26. Christine 23 Onna – Pulse On Pulse
  27. Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes – Waking Up
  28. A Straw Assembly – Holding Pattern
  29. The Clean – Side On
  30. Boris – Requiem For the Abyss
